Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury stops Oleksandr Usyk predicts Frank Warren
By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren is predicting a stoppage victory for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury when he faces IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship next year. Warren thinks the 6’9″, 270-lb Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is too big for the 6’3″ Usyk (20-0,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo will get stepped on says Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: More and more, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is planning his future around a mega-fight against undisputed Jermell Charlo at 154 rather than Errol Spence. Crawford says he’ll move up to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship in the first half of next year if he still holds the belts after he defends against Tim Tszyu next.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk “almost done” for Feb 18th or Mar 4th in Middle East
By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is close to being done for February 18th or March 4th in the Middle East, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. Assuming Fury makes it through training camp without physically falling apart and needing to postpone, fans will see an excellent fight between him and Usyk early next year.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson agree to move Lomachenko to the side
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney’s father/manager/trainer Bill Haney and Shakur Stevenson have agreed to move #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko out of the way so that a fight can be made. Bill made it clear that Haney doesn’t have a mandatory due, and he can fight anyone...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Jermall Charlo: “There are no more excuses”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade says there are no more excuses for Jermall Charlo not to fight him now that he’s with Showtime and the match has no impediments to being made. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) admits that he’s been trying to get a fight against the unbeaten middleweight Charlo for the last five years with no luck, and he’s hoping he’s finally willing to face him.
ETOnline.com
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev vs. Yarde “ends by stoppage” predicts Bob Arum
By Matt Lieberman: Bob Arum is predicting a stoppage either way for next month’s fight between challenger Anthony Yarde and IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th on ESPN+ at the Wembley Arena in London, England. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is seen by many...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
Boxing Scene
Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"
Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk & Joyce will give Fury problems says Otto Wallin
By Charles Brun: Otto Wallin believes that Oleksandr Usyk & Joe Joyce can give Tyson Fury problems with the skills that they possess. Wallin points out that Usyk wasn’t too small to defeat the 6’6″ Anthony Joshua, who is a heck of a lot faster and more powerful than Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan: Will it do 10,000 buys?
By Adam Baskin: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s fight against David Avanesyan this Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV has minimal buzz going on from boxing fans, and it’s possible that it could turn out to be a disaster in terms of the buy rate. Today, there was...
Boxing Insider
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman On A Fury-Usyk Fight: “This Is A Perfect Time To Do A Unification,”
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman uttered those exact words to Sky Sports on Monday. By doing so, Sulaiman indicated he would like to see a heavyweight title throwdown between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the near future. The winner of that fight would become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis reigned supreme two decades ago.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Josh Warrington, Luis Alberto Lopez - Face To Face at Final Presser
Josh Warrington defends his IBF Featherweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown against Spain's Kiko Martinez in March. (photos by Mark Robinson)
Comments / 0