Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
KSAT 12
In defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke, lawyers debate whether Kelcy Warren is a public figure
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The gubernatorial election is over, but Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke lives on. Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon, sued O’Rourke in February over accusations he made...
proclaimerscv.com
Before the Legislative Session- Greg Abbott & Dan Patrick Disagree on Property Taxes and Power System
The legislative session is still over a month away, and differences between Texas’ top two Republican leaders are already showing up on two significant issues. Although both Governor- Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor- Dan Patrick want to use the state’s significant budget sum to reduce property taxes, they don’t agree on how far to go or how to pay for it. And in even more striking contrast, while Abbott has pronounced the problem resolved, Patrick has prioritized continuing to fix the electricity grid.
KTRE
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law,...
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
crossroadstoday.com
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
This Texas Group Is Crusading Against Clean Energy, Believes Fossil Fuel Is ‘Moral’
An Austin-based group called the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) is a conservative advocacy group that targets climate science and has recently funded a lawsuit to prevent the expansion of clean energy projects as far away as Massachusetts. The group’s Freedom Project features the initiative of the group called Life:...
Turnto10.com
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
CBS Austin
Lawmakers say Texas cash bail system is broken
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There's growing discussion after a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in an Austin bar was released just two days later on bond. Now, some lawmakers are taking a closer look at the Texas cash bail system. Attorney Gavin Rush, 41, was released...
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
More than 400 Texas Methodist churches vote to leave denomination
More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage.
KTRE
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the Texas Annual...
KWTX
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Comments / 0