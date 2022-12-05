ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
Before the Legislative Session- Greg Abbott & Dan Patrick Disagree on Property Taxes and Power System

The legislative session is still over a month away, and differences between Texas’ top two Republican leaders are already showing up on two significant issues. Although both Governor- Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor- Dan Patrick want to use the state’s significant budget sum to reduce property taxes, they don’t agree on how far to go or how to pay for it. And in even more striking contrast, while Abbott has pronounced the problem resolved, Patrick has prioritized continuing to fix the electricity grid.
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law,...
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Lawmakers say Texas cash bail system is broken

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There's growing discussion after a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in an Austin bar was released just two days later on bond. Now, some lawmakers are taking a closer look at the Texas cash bail system. Attorney Gavin Rush, 41, was released...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
