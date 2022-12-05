Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator
An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Sewer system cutting off downtown plant after pollution violations
A facility that has been blamed for foul odors that sometimes permeate a near-southside neighborhood has been ordered to stop flushing its industrial waste into the city's sewage system.
Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indy
A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire. Commercial building partially collapses in downtown …. Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire. Linking of Richard Allen’s gun to Delphi crime scene …. Linking of Richard Allen's gun to Delphi crime scene 'not science' says The Innocence...
WISH-TV
Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
cbs4indy.com
State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
cbs4indy.com
‘We’re back’: New data shows Indianapolis tourism rebounding
INDIANAPOLIS — Tourism in Indianapolis is rebounding, according to new data from Visit Indy. This weekend, 50,000 people are expected to arrive in Indy for the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Seventy thousand were here for the Big Ten Football Championship game, and all those visitors are good for business as Indianapolis continues to rebound from the pandemic.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
WISH-TV
December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often. Surprisingly, seven of the last eight Decembers...
Pump prices continue falling
INDIANAPOLIS — The average price for a gallon of gas in Indianapolis fell 23 cents over the past week, averaging $3.43 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. That reflects a drop of 80 cents in the last month. Drivers could find gas for as low as $3.06 on Sunday, and...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
cbs4indy.com
Neighborhood crime watch group provides grassroots strategy for others
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s numbers show multiple crime categories across Indianapolis are down this year. While statistics are helpful, they don’t always indicate whether neighbors feel safe in their community. Christian Park neighbors tell us they’re using volunteer resources to hopefully remove the temptation to commit crimes in...
Comments / 0