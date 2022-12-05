Read full article on original website
Inside jaw-dropping private car collection worth millions featuring Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis
A JAW-DROPPING car collection has been revealed online featuring all the most expensive car brands in the business. Uploaded to TikTok by user @sira.carcollector, the collection is said to be in Switzerland and owned by a private individual. The video's title reads: 'Multi-million-pound car collection.'. A voiceover says: "We visited...
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!
It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All
Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The New Porsche 911 ST
Regardless of the generation, the Porsche 911 has always had plenty of versions. Whether it’s body style, engine-transmission combination, or the general purpose of the vehicle, there has always been a 911 for everyone. The current, 992 generation is no exception as it is, currently, offered in 24 different guises. We recently saw the introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is the lightest, road-going 992 you can get. Now, another old designation from the 911’s rich heritage makes a comeback. The Porsche 992 Carrera ST was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring. We know it’s coming at the end of 2022, and here’s everything we know about it.
Carscoops
Want To Show Off To Your Friends With This Gullwing-Door Bentley Arnage Limo?
The Bentley Arnage is a already a luxurious car but this particular example, currently up for sale on eBay, is a little more special than usual. Listed with a classified price of $79,950, this Arnage is unique as it has been converted into a limousine. While the thought of transforming a pricey luxury sedan into a extended limo may rub some people the wrong way, it results in a very distinctive mode of transportation that’s bound to turn heads.
MotorAuthority
Class of 2023: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year
Hagerty on Wednesday released its seventh annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer believes will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Rather, they are somewhere in the middle. These are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve—making them affordable to buy now—but are also expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future and are thus considered solid investments.
Cars
It's been said that a car loses value as soon as it's driven off the dealer's lot. But certain classic cars gain value over time, especially if minimally used and in top condition. Classic car categories can vary based on which state they're registered in, as well as the car's historic status and modifications. But generally, a car is considered vintage if it was made before 1930. An antique vehicle is at least 45 years old and a classic car is at least 20 years old. Cars are considered a large-ticket item in terms of cost, and collectors know they can make a huge chunk of change selling them. A 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante sold for $10.3 million during the Gooding Pebble Beach classic car auction in September 2022. The following month, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé claimed its spot as the most valuable car in the world when it sold for $143 million at a special auction in Germany hosted by RM Sotheby's.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
Truth About Cars
Save the Manuals: Lexus Could Bring a Row-Your-Own Option to EVs
The manual transmission was already far down a slippery slope before EVs came along, and the move to electrification has all but signed its death warrant, or so we thought. Lexus recently confirmed reports that it was testing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and there’s even a video of it in action.
