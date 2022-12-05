It's been said that a car loses value as soon as it's driven off the dealer's lot. But certain classic cars gain value over time, especially if minimally used and in top condition. Classic car categories can vary based on which state they're registered in, as well as the car's historic status and modifications. But generally, a car is considered vintage if it was made before 1930. An antique vehicle is at least 45 years old and a classic car is at least 20 years old. Cars are considered a large-ticket item in terms of cost, and collectors know they can make a huge chunk of change selling them. A 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante sold for $10.3 million during the Gooding Pebble Beach classic car auction in September 2022. The following month, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé claimed its spot as the most valuable car in the world when it sold for $143 million at a special auction in Germany hosted by RM Sotheby's.

2 DAYS AGO