ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Duval Schools take emergency measure to help get kids to school on time

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned Duval County Public Schools is taking an emergency measure to help get kids to school on time. In our sit down interview with the district, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Paul Soares, told Investigator Emily Turner this move will fill the gap left by bus companies that can’t do their job as contracted.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens

The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free speech groups renew calls for DCPS to make ‘Essential Voices’ books available for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools calls it a “review” for age appropriateness, but a free speech and human rights group is calling it a “book ban.”. There are renewed calls for school leaders to make a list of 176 books available to students, which are under review to check their content. The discussion was rekindled during Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes

After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy