Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toysDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Final preparations underway in Orange Park for Wreaths Across AmericaJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
Duval Schools take emergency measure to help get kids to school on time
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned Duval County Public Schools is taking an emergency measure to help get kids to school on time. In our sit down interview with the district, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Paul Soares, told Investigator Emily Turner this move will fill the gap left by bus companies that can’t do their job as contracted.
Sulzbacher Center will serve lunch to hundreds of people who are homeless in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the Jacksonville City Council will recontinue their annual tradition of serving lunch to people who are homeless. This tradition was suspended since 2019 due to the pandemic, but it will return back Dec. 8. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Sulzbacher Center...
News4Jax.com
‘I feel blessed’: Hundreds in need receive cold-weather gear through local clothing drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers gave away thousands of sweaters, jackets, blankets, long-sleeved shirts, even socks and shoes, on Wednesday to keep people warm during the winter at the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive. For one local veteran, the event was a game-changer. Gregory Howard, a Vietnam War veteran,...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Father gunned down while delivering food with daughter, MAD DADS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED 12:40 p.m.- DoorDash confirmed with Action News Jax that James Barron was working for the company at the time and that he was shot during a delivery. The company provided us with the following statement:. “We are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go...
News4Jax.com
Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens
The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
Popular wing joint in Jacksonville looking for people responsible for TV thefts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Xtreme Wings Sports Grille is asking for the community's help locating two suspects who broke into the N. Main Street location and stole two televisions. The restaurant says on Tuesday, around 4:30 a.m, the business was broken into...
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
News4Jax.com
Free speech groups renew calls for DCPS to make ‘Essential Voices’ books available for students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools calls it a “review” for age appropriateness, but a free speech and human rights group is calling it a “book ban.”. There are renewed calls for school leaders to make a list of 176 books available to students, which are under review to check their content. The discussion was rekindled during Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting.
News4Jax.com
New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
Kishek Jewelers robbed by four men dressed in all black, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men dressed in all black robbed a jewelry store on the Southside around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report. The men pulled up to Kishek Jewelers on St. Johns Bluff Road South, just south of Beach Boulevard, in a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes
After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
News4Jax.com
Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
Man robs business in Regency, uses ‘BMX style’ bike to escape, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a business in the Regency area and then rode away on a BMX bike. JSO said the armed robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the 9500 block of Regency Square Boulevard. >>> STREAM...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
