The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO