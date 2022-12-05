ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Vice

Deliveroo Wants Illegal Weed Business Dispenseroo to Hand Over Its Domain Name

Food delivery company Deliveroo is taking legal action against a UK cannabis dealer called “Dispenseroo” – because it wants to own the name itself. In September, VICE World News revealed an illegal cannabis dealing business calling itself Dispenseroo was making up to £50,000 a week selling illicit bags of cannabis, edibles and vapes via the post.
WGAU

Hertz settles bogus rental car theft lawsuit, to pay $168 million

Car rental company Hertz will be paying customers after the company wrongfully accused them of stealing cars that had been legally rented. The Associated Press reported that Hertz claimed a glitch in the company’s computer systems led to cars that had been rented, being reported as stolen. CNN reported...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'

Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
CNN

The 10 best credit cards of December 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
PYMNTS

When Passengers Pick Public Transit Payment Options, Ridership Increases

Public transit is still reeling from pandemic impacts that left trains and buses mostly empty in 2020 and 2021. Recently, there’s been a push by transit authorities to consider open-loop payment systems that accept the rider’s preferred payment method, encouraging commuters or visitors to simply tap and ride with their debit card, credit card or digital wallet.
Wichita Eagle

New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside the Times'...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Venmo Credit Card: Earn Flexible Cash-Back Rewards

The Venmo Credit Card* offers greater flexibility than most cards, both in how you earn cash back and what you can do with it. The Venmo app is your card's control panel. You can transfer rewards to your bank account, use them to pay friends or even invest in cryptocurrency.
The Hill

Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits

Rental car company Hertz on Monday announced it will pay $168 million to settle 364 customers’ claims related to the company falsely reporting they stole vehicles, which caused some customers to go to jail. The hundreds of customers had filed various lawsuits against the company, which also owns the Dollar, Firefly and Thrifty car rental…
PYMNTS

Rent the Runway’s Revenues Rise as Consumers Embrace Borrowed Fashion

Rent the Runway achieved record revenue as its bargain-hunting customers sought deals on everyday fashion. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose 31% year-over-year, while its active user base increased, with subscribers beginning to use the fashion rental and retail service for more than just special events. Speaking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy