Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
United CEO Says Business Travel Has ‘Plateaued' But Revenue Is Still Rising
Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Business travel demand...
Deliveroo Wants Illegal Weed Business Dispenseroo to Hand Over Its Domain Name
Food delivery company Deliveroo is taking legal action against a UK cannabis dealer called “Dispenseroo” – because it wants to own the name itself. In September, VICE World News revealed an illegal cannabis dealing business calling itself Dispenseroo was making up to £50,000 a week selling illicit bags of cannabis, edibles and vapes via the post.
Hertz settles bogus rental car theft lawsuit, to pay $168 million
Car rental company Hertz will be paying customers after the company wrongfully accused them of stealing cars that had been legally rented. The Associated Press reported that Hertz claimed a glitch in the company’s computer systems led to cars that had been rented, being reported as stolen. CNN reported...
New perks and bonus points added to the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards
Chase announced new benefits and bonus point opportunities on its Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card without any increases in the annual fees. The changes will launch on Aug. 16 for all new and existing card holders.
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
CNBC
Delta is making it harder to get into its airport lounges after they were flooded by travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Next year, the airline will increase the prices and requirements to gain access...
The 10 best credit cards of December 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to Microsoft's Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.
When Passengers Pick Public Transit Payment Options, Ridership Increases
Public transit is still reeling from pandemic impacts that left trains and buses mostly empty in 2020 and 2021. Recently, there’s been a push by transit authorities to consider open-loop payment systems that accept the rider’s preferred payment method, encouraging commuters or visitors to simply tap and ride with their debit card, credit card or digital wallet.
Wichita Eagle
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside the Times'...
5 Secrets To Huge Grocery Savings for the Holidays
The holidays are delicious, but all those big feasts cost big money -- unless you play your cards right at the grocery store. The smart shopping strategies you use to bring down food costs all year...
CNET
Venmo Credit Card: Earn Flexible Cash-Back Rewards
The Venmo Credit Card* offers greater flexibility than most cards, both in how you earn cash back and what you can do with it. The Venmo app is your card's control panel. You can transfer rewards to your bank account, use them to pay friends or even invest in cryptocurrency.
Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
Rental car company Hertz on Monday announced it will pay $168 million to settle 364 customers’ claims related to the company falsely reporting they stole vehicles, which caused some customers to go to jail. The hundreds of customers had filed various lawsuits against the company, which also owns the Dollar, Firefly and Thrifty car rental…
Rent the Runway’s Revenues Rise as Consumers Embrace Borrowed Fashion
Rent the Runway achieved record revenue as its bargain-hunting customers sought deals on everyday fashion. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose 31% year-over-year, while its active user base increased, with subscribers beginning to use the fashion rental and retail service for more than just special events. Speaking...
