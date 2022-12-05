ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Sports

College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst

With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Oregon RB entering transfer portal

Another Oregon player has hit the transfer portal. Ducks running back Sean Dollars will look to play elsewhere in 2023. Dollars’ status was revealed by Rivals’ Transfer Portal Twitter account. They tweeted late Tuesday night, “Oregon RB Sean Dollars has entered the Transfer Portal.” Oregon RB Sean Dollars has entered the Transfer Portalhttps://t.co/rJLiRG5b5P@DSArivals @RyanYoungRivals — Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Oregon RB entering transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
KPEL 96.5

College Football Playoff Odds for Final Four Teams

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. In the history of the NCAA College Football Playoff, there have nearly always been a few late twists and turns that made the selection process a tough chore. That is after a whole season full of upsets, near upsets, and teams...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks

Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals injected rocket fuel into their 2022 season on Sunday, and the national media is taking notice. Cincinnati was the talk of the town on Monday following their 27-24 win over the Chiefs. Things started with noted Bengals' believer Dan Orlovsky breaking down Joe "The Answer"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
DALLAS, TX

