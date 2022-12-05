Read full article on original website
Korchinski among 5 Hawks prospects invited to Canada's WJC camp
Team Canada announced its 29-player camp roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and five Blackhawks prospects were invited: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Greene and Kevin Korchinski. The Blackhawks had the most prospects on the roster. Anaheim and Montreal each had three. Korchinski, who was...
THN On The 'Dub': Sabres Prospects in the WHL and WJC Camp
Carol Schram and Lizz Child discuss Canada's world juniors camp roster, Buffalo Sabres prospects, big WHL trades, Connor Bedard and more.
Marie-Philip Poulin is first female hockey player to win Canada Athlete of the Year
Marie-Philip Poulin became the first female hockey player to win Canada's Athlete of the Year, the Northern Star Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/marie-philip-poulin-hockey-northern-star-award-canada/
Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she's headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. The exchange did not include the...
Brazil vs. Croatia prediction: Favorite should continue World Cup dominance Friday
According to the oddsmakers, it’s Brazil vs. the field at the 2022 World Cup. Fresh off a 4-1 thrashing of South Korea, the Selecao are the clear favorites to lift the trophy at +175, well ahead of France, who are the second choice at +400 ahead of the quarterfinals. Brazil is a massive -750 favorite on BetMGM to advance past Croatia. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Friday morning. The game can be seen on FOX. Here is our betting preview for the quarterfinal matchup: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Brazil vs. Croatia prediction It’s been quite a remarkable ride for Croatia...
KRAKEN ROOKIE SHANE WRIGHT TO BE LOANED TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright is expected to be loaned to Hockey Canada on Thursday ahead of selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. "Shane Wright is expected to report to Moncton and team Canada tomorrow." Dreger said in a tweet...
NHL Morning Skate for December 7
* In a head-to-head battle broadcast nationally on ESPN+, it was Mitchell Marner's point streak that outlasted Jason Robertson as the Maple Leafs forward became the fourth active player to record a run of 20-plus games. * In a head-to-head battle broadcast nationally on ESPN+, it was Mitchell Marner's point...
Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
