ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world

Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she's headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. The exchange did not include the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Brazil vs. Croatia prediction: Favorite should continue World Cup dominance Friday

According to the oddsmakers, it’s Brazil vs. the field at the 2022 World Cup. Fresh off a 4-1 thrashing of South Korea, the Selecao are the clear favorites to lift the trophy at +175, well ahead of France, who are the second choice at +400 ahead of the quarterfinals.  Brazil is a massive -750 favorite on BetMGM to advance past Croatia. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Friday morning. The game can be seen on FOX. Here is our betting preview for the quarterfinal matchup: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Brazil vs. Croatia prediction It’s been quite a remarkable ride for Croatia...
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for December 7

* In a head-to-head battle broadcast nationally on ESPN+, it was Mitchell Marner's point streak that outlasted Jason Robertson as the Maple Leafs forward became the fourth active player to record a run of 20-plus games. * In a head-to-head battle broadcast nationally on ESPN+, it was Mitchell Marner's point...
CBS Denver

Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena

Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy