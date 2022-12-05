After so much pressure on the team to make a move at the beginning of the season following a dismal start on the court, the Lakers have relieved some of that pressure in the best way possible: by winning. As the old adage goes, winning solves everything and though everything isn’t solved with the Lakers, it’s a lot easier to live with the warts and faults of the team when they’re coming away with wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO