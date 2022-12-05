Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Kyle Kuzma on getting traded to Wizards from Lakers: ‘As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more’
In the 2021 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook. While the returns on that trade have been the subject of much debate since then, there is no question when it comes to whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma benefited from the deal.
JJ Redick explains why Anthony Davis isn’t the only reason for the Los Angeles Lakers' recent turnaround
While Anthony Davis has been great as of late, the real reason for the Lakers recent hot streak is because of their sudden ability to hit threes at a high level
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers tried to get Terry Rozier in 3-team Donovan Mitchell trade over summer
As NBA trade rumors concerning the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook reached a fever pitch this summer, one of the early, odds-on favorites to acquire him were the Charlotte Hornets (likely in a deal headlined by Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, or both). The Hornets were one of the first...
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joins the list of latest possibilities for the WBC.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly still don’t want to trade picks unless they’re getting an All-Star
After so much pressure on the team to make a move at the beginning of the season following a dismal start on the court, the Lakers have relieved some of that pressure in the best way possible: by winning. As the old adage goes, winning solves everything and though everything isn’t solved with the Lakers, it’s a lot easier to live with the warts and faults of the team when they’re coming away with wins.
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Wednesday night’s game at Toronto. Davis is out
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022
If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Rob Pelinka's most important moment as Lakers GM is now
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon. It’s been more than two years since the Lakers have been relevant...
