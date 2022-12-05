ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly still don’t want to trade picks unless they’re getting an All-Star

After so much pressure on the team to make a move at the beginning of the season following a dismal start on the court, the Lakers have relieved some of that pressure in the best way possible: by winning. As the old adage goes, winning solves everything and though everything isn’t solved with the Lakers, it’s a lot easier to live with the warts and faults of the team when they’re coming away with wins.
AllClippers

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022

If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Wichita Eagle

Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory

View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
