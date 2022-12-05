ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Texas governor bans TikTok from state government devices

AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices. He sent letters to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and other state leaders citing the state's "responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans."
Experts see rise in COVID-19, Flu cases during holiday season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As cases of the flu and COVID-19 are rising across Illinois, the Department of Public Health issued a warning Friday for people to protect one another. Rachel Deerwester, with the Macon County Health Department, said this time of the year has become "historic" for illness...
REAL ID deadline extended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline. The REAL ID deadline went from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. Current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards...
Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
