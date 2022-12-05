ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Worry Derek and Claire Foreshadowed Losing in the Finale

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

Only one episode remains in The Amazing Race 34 , and fans are more excited than ever to find out which team takes home the $1 million grand prize. One of the final pairs in The Amazing Race 34 is Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 . But some fans are scared that a recent video from the couple indicates that they lost the last leg of the race.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: CBS

Derek and Claire are one of the three teams racing in the finale of ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Following Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez’s elimination in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 , only three teams remain — Derek and Claire, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert.

The final contenders will travel from Iceland to Nashville for the race’s last leg. The synopsis for the finale, “The Only Leg That Matters,” reads, “The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize.”

Thanks to the preview and promotional pictures, we also know that the racers will have to climb a tall white structure for the Roadblock and will visit the Jack Daniels distillery. Thankfully for Derek and Claire, Derek has to be the one to complete the Roadblock during The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12. But will another factor impede their success?

The ‘Big Brother’ couple revealed an important detail about the finale

Derek and Claire recap episodes of The Amazing Race 34 weekly on their YouTube channel. And the video for episode 11 discloses a moment CBS didn’t air.

“One more quick thing about navigating … I think what really helped us was the compass that I had with a ruler on it,” Claire revealed. “I had it tied around my neck like a little necklace that I DIY-ed myself from mask strings. So it was a little thing that I could always have on me and easily pull out and not have to go digging through all my stuff.”

Derek added, “Yeah, it’s awesome because you can keep the compass on you. So then, where is the compass now?”

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Claire answered. Laughing, Derek explained, “Claire made this contraption to keep the compass on her and lost it.”

The couple then argued over where they lost the compass, but she clarified, “I think when I was changing, I had it around my neck, and I left it where we were changing. We had to change back, and I left accidentally my coat, and so with it, I left my compass. But more on that next leg.”

“Yeah, so a little foreshadowing — we go into the next leg not having a compass,” Derek teased.

‘The Amazing Race 34’ fans believe the compass will play a big role in Derek and Claire’s performance in the finale

Derek and Claire won’t have a compass with them for the final leg of The Amazing Race 34 . And some fans believe this ultimately causes them to lose the race.

“I swear, if the missing compass is the reason they lose, I’m gonna be so sad,” one person commented under the couple’s YouTube video.

A fan added, “I was thinking the same thing. ‘Oh, no! They lost the compass!’ I’m nervous now.”

Others expressed the same worries for Derek and Claire on The Amazing Race ‘s Reddit page. One Reddit user wrote, “Uh oh. They’re going into the next leg without their compass. I hate foreshadowing! Stresses me out.”

However, one fan was a bit more optimistic. They said, “I don’t think they’ll need the compass at all next leg; it’s in Nashville, and since they’re back in the US, directions and locations will be much easier to understand.”

The Amazing Race 34 finale airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

