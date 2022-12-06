ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man charged in 2016 murder of Rickie Jolene Morgan: police

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDdGb_0jYMiyXw00

Man charged in Philadelphia cold case: police 02:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department, over the years, said their investigation into the 2016 murder of a woman named Rickie Jolene Morgan was always a step away from being solved. CBS3 Investigations has learned the department has filed murder charges in Morgan's case just weeks ago against a man identified as Byron Allen.

Allen is familiar with the police.

Detectives wrote in this affidavit of probable cause obtained by CBS3 that he terrorized women for months on end back in 2016.

At least four reported to police they had been sexually assaulted. Allen allegedly stabbed and slashed at least one and choked another victim in and out of consciousness.

Police said Allen preyed upon women working in the sex trade on the streets of Kensington following his release from prison on a murder charge in the early 2000s.

The break in the case for Morgan's family is justice but not closure.

The young mother of two was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and left to die.

Her mother, Carol Smail, spoke with us in June when CBS3 Mysteries first profiled the six-year-old cold case.

"Please, I beg of you to come forward," Small said in June. "Her daughter just graduated without her mother there. That's hard. Her children, her sister and I need justice."

According to records, Allen has been locked up since October 2016. In the years since he was tried and convicted on an attempted murder charge related to a case in Kensington.

Delaware County prosecutors also charged him with the September 2016 murder of a woman named Natasha Gibson from Yeadon.

A jury in September found him guilty. He was sentenced to 50 to 100 years behind bars.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son also charged with Hunting Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says they're charging the man accused of beating and robbing a mother and her adult son last month with another incident in the city.Lance Ryan was taken into custody in Baltimore for an assault on a 54-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son.Authorities say Ryan is now also being charged with a shooting in Hunting Park back in May.No one was hurt in the shooting.Ryan is being held on a $1 million bail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez. Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead. The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How Philadelphia police identified "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After six decades, "The Boy in the Box" has a name: Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia Police Department's reveal of Zarelli's name Thursday answered decades-old questions about his identity and brought new light to the murder investigation of the 4-year-old boy from 1957."When people think about 'The Boy in the Box,' a profound sadness is felt," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "Not just because a child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away."Born Jan. 13, 1953, Zarelli lived near 61st and Market Streets in West Philadelphia for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How "Boy in the Box" mystery will help solve other cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years the nation has been waiting for investigators to determine the identity of the boy who became known as America's Unknown Child or "The Boy in the Box." Now, we know that child was Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Investigators used modern forensic techniques, including forensic genetic genealogy, also known as investigative genealogy, to identify Zarelli. Ryan Gallagher, the unit manager for the criminalistic unit with the Philadelphia Police Department's Office of Forensic Science, explained Thursday how this DNA processing differs from typical processing. "With typical DNA processing, our scientists in the lab examined 24 areas along DNA to develop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police describe double shooting in Chestnut Hill as "domestic"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Chestnut Hill is now a murder-suicide investigation. A 59-year-old woman died after being shot Wednesday night on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.Police also found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later.Police have not identified the victims or said how they are related. They would only describe the situation as domestic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"The Boy in the Box" identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "The Boy in the Box" has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, Philadelphia police said Thursday.The police reveal of Zarelli's name Thursday answered decades-old questions about his identity, while also bringing new light to a mystery that has bewildered the nation and investigators for years.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the case was Philadelphia's oldest unsolved homicide."No one ever came forward to claim the child," Outlaw said, noting that countless officers, detectives, geneticists and doctors worked the case that had "haunted" the city and the world."His entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy