Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
 2 days ago
After many rumors and reports, Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Now, it looks like he’s already filling his new staff with some experience.

According to Football Scoop, Willie Taggart is in Boulder and will join Deion’s staff with Colorado in a yet-to-be-determined role. According to their source, “his role could be on-field or off-field, not sure right now, but I do know he’s there.”

Taggart was recently fired after three seasons as the head coach of the FAU Owls. It was the latest in a long line of head coaching roles that saw him crisscross the country over the last decade. After rebuilding Western Kentucky in three seasons, Taggart found success at South Florida, going 10-2 in his fourth year there. He was able to parlay that into a 7-5 season at Oregon but he jumped to Florida State afterward , where he was fired towards the end of his second season.

The last time Taggart had a coaching role that wasn’t head coach, he was the running backs coach at Stanford in 2009.

Sanders made a pretty big splash himself when he arrived in Colorado but now it’s time to build a staff and try to rebuild the once-proud Buffs program. Adding Taggert to the staff would definitely give me access to a lot of knowledge about how to run an FBS program.

The Comeback

