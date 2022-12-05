ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Robert Ferrari
2d ago

Kamala Harris and Lori Lightfoot havn't done anything but look the other way on crime, drugs and handling the border overrun by cartels and coyotes. They are advocates for depolicing and questiobable prosecution. Let's see what Karen Bass does. Her Congressional District 37 had some of the worst criminal stats in California.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Where is Kevin de León?

Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak

In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign

LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy