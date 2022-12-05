Read full article on original website
Related
The Top Thing Everyone Forgets When Doing A Home Reno, According To Rock The Block
Having a house that's designed the way you like it goes far, but that's not the only thing to consider when choosing features and renovating. Here's more.
HGTV Host Sabrina Soto's Accessorizing Tips Will Help Elevate Your Home
Decorating and accessorizing your home can be tricky. However, these tips will help you maintain perspective while effortlessly elevating your home's decor.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster
Home Goods has some explaining to do.
I ate at one of the cheapest spots in Disney World, and was surprised how delicious the food was for the low price
I tried four popular items from the budget-friendly baseball-themed restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and I liked the corn-dog nuggets and the service.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
The home-decor trends that will be popular in 2023, according to interior-design experts
Insider spoke to interior-design experts about the home-decor trends that will be popular next year, including textured fabrics and colorful rooms.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
House Digest
New York, NY
72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0