FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With opioid abuse seeing an increase since 2015, the United States is in the third wave of the opioid crisis. According to Coleman Cutchins, Lead Pharmacist with the Alaska Department of Health’s Department of Substance Abuse and Misuse Prevention, “When this started, sort of early 2000s, it was driven by medical diversion and what we would consider now excessive prescribing.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO