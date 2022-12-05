Read full article on original website
The Scientific Case For Prioritizing Your Partner Over Your Kids
Your spouse should not be competing with your kids for your attention. But if they are competing, your partner should win every time. This is the consensus of researchers and family experts. “I think that the question of when to prioritize your partner over your kid is best answered with ‘always,’” says family therapist Raffi Bilek, director of the Baltimore Therapy Center. As a parent to three young children, he recognizes that this advice is counterintuitive. “You need to develop an overarching approach to the dilemma rather than try to triage each situation every time it comes up.”
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Kids Feel Self-Conscious And Embarrassed Before Age 2, Studies Say
Children may experience feelings of embarrassment much sooner than scientists previously thought. Kids start to care what other people think before they even reach their terrible twos, which is surprising, given how liberated they seem to be. But many experts agree that though a self-conscious toddler may not act the same way as a self-conscious parent, that doesn’t mean they do not experience it. They care what others think even if the diaper they rip off at the park says otherwise.
