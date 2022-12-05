Your spouse should not be competing with your kids for your attention. But if they are competing, your partner should win every time. This is the consensus of researchers and family experts. “I think that the question of when to prioritize your partner over your kid is best answered with ‘always,’” says family therapist Raffi Bilek, director of the Baltimore Therapy Center. As a parent to three young children, he recognizes that this advice is counterintuitive. “You need to develop an overarching approach to the dilemma rather than try to triage each situation every time it comes up.”

19 DAYS AGO