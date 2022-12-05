ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Boomer Magazine

Death of Jimi Hendrix

Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
iheart.com

Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!

Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Ultimate Classic Rock

See Photos From Pantera’s First Reunion Show

Pantera launched their reunion tour on Friday at Texcoco, Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, marking their first show since 2001. You can see photos from the performance below. Classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown were joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who...
Grunge

Grunge

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

