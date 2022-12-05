Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?
Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC...
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Death of Jimi Hendrix
Karl Ferris, Jimi Hendrix’s original album photographer/art designer, and David Comfort, author of the bestselling Rock and Roll Book of the Dead, teamed up to solve the mystery of the tragic and violent death of Jimi Hendrix, the legendary guitarist, using new revelations from inside sources. Content and image used with permission.
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983
This rare footage from 1983 features the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" introducing themselves, before Mustaine name checks Angel Witch and Venom as his influences
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
See Photos From Pantera’s First Reunion Show
Pantera launched their reunion tour on Friday at Texcoco, Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, marking their first show since 2001. You can see photos from the performance below. Classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown were joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who...
