Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

me
2d ago

Stores cannot survive with people walking off not paying for things

fox32chicago.com

Mokena tiny farm brings fresh foods to impoverished communities

MOKENA, Ill. - At a south suburban farm, it’s always springtime, even in December. The unique farm uses new farming methods to bring fresh food to impoverished communities. It all started when Derek Drake decided he wanted to be a farmer and bring together his love for food, tiny homes, and helping others.
MOKENA, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop."Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive.   You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities,  through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.  
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

New community fitness space opens in Austin

The Aspire Center, the workforce development and community center coming to the former Emmet School building, 5500 W. Madison St., won’t open its doors until 2024. But in the meantime, residents can take advantage of an outdoor community space that officially opened on Dec. 3 in the southwest corner of the school’s former parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Among First 16 Communities To Join EV Readiness Program

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash. Last month, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus announced that 16 suburbs will comprise the inaugural cohort of communities to participate in their EV Readiness Program, an initiative launched earlier this year “to help local governments prepare to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure,” according to a statement the entities released Nov. 30.
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Robber targets women in north lakefront neighborhoods, drives off in U-Haul truck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robberies have always happened more often than Chicagoans would like, but it's rare to have a string of them quite like the city experienced this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Wednesday, this latest spree of crimes has targeted women and their credit cards – and in all three instances, the robbers' getaway vehicle was a rented U-Haul truck.These robberies happened three times of two days - Monday to Tuesday. Two of the robberies happened in broad daylight – and that getaway vehicle certainly did not blend in with its surroundings.The first robbery happened at 11:30 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago

In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin

On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
CHICAGO, IL

