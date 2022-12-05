Read full article on original website
Mokena tiny farm brings fresh foods to impoverished communities
MOKENA, Ill. - At a south suburban farm, it’s always springtime, even in December. The unique farm uses new farming methods to bring fresh food to impoverished communities. It all started when Derek Drake decided he wanted to be a farmer and bring together his love for food, tiny homes, and helping others.
Chicago school staffer 'Ma' quietly helps keep kids clothed in winter: 'I was one of those kids'
"I was one of those kids," she said. "My mother died when I was 10. My father died when I was 5."
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Pet adoption fees waived for 'Empty the Shelters' event in Chicago
CHICAGO - There's a push this week to find more pets in shelters a home for the holidays. Dogs leap for attention, howl their hellos, and give those puppy dog eyes to visitors at Chicago Animal Care and Control. It’s a lot of love and energy stuck in a shelter....
CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop."Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
Chicago-area churches gather holiday gifts for the incarcerated: 'They need to know people care about them'
CHICAGO - In a South Loop congregation’s basement, parishioners scuttled from one table to another after Sunday’s service, assembling holiday gift packets for people in jail and prison. It’s a small gesture that can make a big impact to people in prison during the holidays, members of the...
4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive. You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities, through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.
New community fitness space opens in Austin
The Aspire Center, the workforce development and community center coming to the former Emmet School building, 5500 W. Madison St., won’t open its doors until 2024. But in the meantime, residents can take advantage of an outdoor community space that officially opened on Dec. 3 in the southwest corner of the school’s former parking lot.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It’s a heartbreaking warning for pet owners and anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. With many shelters full and adoption rates down, officials say animals are being left behind. "There’s just so many, I mean you’re talking thousands of animals...
Maywood Among First 16 Communities To Join EV Readiness Program
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash. Last month, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus announced that 16 suburbs will comprise the inaugural cohort of communities to participate in their EV Readiness Program, an initiative launched earlier this year “to help local governments prepare to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure,” according to a statement the entities released Nov. 30.
Chicago residents can now get an additional $500 in stimulus payment
A new initiative that will offer you a one-time stimulus payment of $500 just in time for the holidays is available if you’re currently having financial difficulties. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 has recently been introduced by the city of Chicago. Residents of the City of Chicago who had...
Westfield Old Orchard to be transformed into a place that goes beyond just shopping
SKOKIE, Ill. - Westfield Old Orchard is about to get a major make-over, announcing plans Tuesday for the mall to transform into a "micro-cityscape" that goes way beyond just shopping. "We look forward to building something that everyone in this community can be very proud of," said Serge Khalimsky, Senior...
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
Robber targets women in north lakefront neighborhoods, drives off in U-Haul truck
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robberies have always happened more often than Chicagoans would like, but it's rare to have a string of them quite like the city experienced this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Wednesday, this latest spree of crimes has targeted women and their credit cards – and in all three instances, the robbers' getaway vehicle was a rented U-Haul truck.These robberies happened three times of two days - Monday to Tuesday. Two of the robberies happened in broad daylight – and that getaway vehicle certainly did not blend in with its surroundings.The first robbery happened at 11:30 a.m....
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin
On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
