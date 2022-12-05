Read full article on original website
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
Woman dies after minivan overturns in Wilkes County, troopers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 75-year-old woman died after the minivan she was riding in ran off the highway and overturned in Wilkes County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421 near Boone Trail when it ran […]
wataugaonline.com
Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County
On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
NC man missing since 2018 found dead in state national forest
The then-48-year-old Christopher Peter Sexton was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan.
Crash knocks out power in Greensboro on East Wendover Avenue, North English Street closes road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Greensboro is causing power outages in the area of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street. Greensboro police say the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street are closed. On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of people in the area were without power after a vehicle reportedly […]
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
Silver Alert canceled for 52-year-old man reported missing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert that was issued for a 52-year-old man reported missing in Statesville has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. Officials said Britton Lee Ramsey was last seen at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Beechnut Lane. He...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
cbs17
Woman dies in NC crash after car hits pole, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
65 dogs, puppies have new home following adoption event in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of dogs now have homes thanks to an adoption event held in Forsyth County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook post, the animal services department of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought the humane society 73 young dogs and puppies after answering a “call for […]
4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in NC home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit
22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
