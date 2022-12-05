ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florham Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

2 people fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target store

NEW YORK - The FDNY was involved in a rescue in an elevator shaft at a Bronx Target store on Thursday. Two people fell down an elevator shaft around 11:15 a.m. It was unclear why they fell. One victim was found on top of the elevator and the other was...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Meet the woman who communicates with dogs... dead or alive

NEW YORK - Shira Plotzker is an internationally sought out psychic reader, psychic medium, and pet communicator who lives in Nyack, New York. She has been reading professionally for more than 25 years. "I was watching Sonya Fitzpatrick on TV one day and the dog that was talking to Sonya...
NYACK, NY
fox5ny.com

Group strangles, drags woman off Brooklyn subway bench by her neck

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old is under arrest after a woman was surrounded, strangled, and dragged by her neck off a bench by a group Sunday morning inside a Brooklyn subway station. The New York City Police Department says the 25-year-old woman was sitting on a bench around 12:45 a.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
Whiskey Riff

New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him

December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
OCEANPORT, NJ
fox5ny.com

Elderly man attacked while walking in East Village

NEW YORK - A 69-year-old man was punched and kicked in an attack by two men while he was walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s East Village, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the victim was walking in front of 404 East 14 St. around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – When police were called to a home in Brick Township where two women were running an illegal puppy mill, the situation quickly turned into a dangerous hoarding environment for police and an army of volunteers who spent hours making sure every last animal was freed from the deplorable conditions inside the home. Associated Humane Societies Animal Control officers Maria Cymanski, Javier Vargas, and Luis Mercado went so above and beyond in assisting with the horrific hoarding situation in Brick, NJ, on Saturday, officials with AHS said this week. “We cannot comment on much about this situation, The post Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
KEARNY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, cops say

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person who tried to kidnap a child on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. A woman came up to a family near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at about 5:40 p.m., picked up a 5-year-old boy in front of his parents, and ran about 10 steps before dropping the child, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say

Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy