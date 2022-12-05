CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.

