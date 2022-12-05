ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soriano scores 17 in St. John’s 86-67 win against DePaul

NEW YORK - Joel Soriano scored 17 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 86-67 on Wednesday night. Soriano also contributed 14 rebounds for the Red Storm (9-1). Andre Curbelo scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added five assists and three steals. Posh Alexander recorded 13 points and was 4 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
CHICAGO, IL
Powerball jackpot: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $200K in Saturday drawing

CHICAGO - Check your tickets, because three Illinois Lottery players won $200,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 — and the Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were purchased...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago native wins Taco Bell Foundation's social change competition

Sparkle Whitaker wins Taco Bell Foundation's first-ever Top Change Maker for her Onyx Incubator. Whitaker's pitch for the title was a free program she started for teens who have experienced incarceration. The program offers creative workshops that help them build their skills and prepare for life after high school.
CHICAGO, IL
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
CHICAGO, IL
Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms

CHICAGO - Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s. Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread...
CHICAGO, IL
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago boy, 15, fatally shot near CPS school identified

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon down the street from a magnet high school he attended in South Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
CHICAGO, IL
Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot

CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
CHICAGO, IL
Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
Park Ridge's beloved Pickwick Theatre to close next year

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The Pickwick Theatre will close its doors in January, ending a nearly century-long run as a mainstay in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The art deco entertainment venue opened in 1928 as a vaudeville stage and movie theater. Owners of the theater said they have been losing...
PARK RIDGE, IL
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
HOBART, IN

