Penguins Locker Room: What Changed After 1st Period in 4-1 Win?
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were battling illnesses in the locker room, beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1, but they began the first period as if they were under the influence of some heavy cold medicine. The Penguins trailed 1-0, and Columbus clearly had the better of play with nearly twice...
Stroke ‘Scary Word,’ But Letang Vows to Be Back
His teammates’ loud stick taps at the start of practice Thursday were an indication of how Kris Letang’s hockey family feels about him as he recovers from his second stroke. It’s just as heartfelt but a little different for the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman’s actual family. “Scary,...
Ovechkin scores two in Capitals win against Flyers
PHILADELPHIA -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Ovechkin's empty-net goals at 18:25 and 19:51 of the third period closed the scoring. The forward has 795 NHL goals and ranks third behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Poulin Takes Leave of Absence from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. He is doing to for “personal reasons,” according to a release, which did not elaborate, issued by the team. There was no timetable given for his return.
Dan’s Daily: Incredible Comebacks, Trade Talk & Cap Hell
Sometimes, a hockey writer wistfully looks across the league, sees a situation, and mutters, “damn, that would be fun to cover.” Under a cloud of NHL trade rumors, the Vancouver Canucks launched a wild comeback from down 4-0 to beat the Montreal Canadiens. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the Boston Bruins their first home loss of the season (in December?!), the Jason Robertson watch is on, somehow Philly rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche, and the Pittsburgh Penguins might be in some trouble tonight.
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
FanDuel Promo Code: Get the $1,000 Backed Bet for Raiders-Rams TNF
New players who sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer will have access to a massive no-sweat first bet for Thursday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to California to meet the Los Angeles Rams to kick off Week 14. Notably, this offer is available to players in all live states. Maryland players can grab $200 no matter what here, and Ohio players can pre-register now.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
How To Watch The Colorado Avalanche Games Live Without Cable 2022
The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions began their season in Denver against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche raised up their
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Debate, Boeser Speaks to 6 Teams for Trade
Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
