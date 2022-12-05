ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia begins new $36 million housing development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elloree library ready to serve readers of all ages

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Mentor Branch library is a hidden gem in Elloree on Cleveland Street. “I think people, they knew it was here but they didn’t know it was here," said library manager Deb Jenkins. It temporarily closed this fall due to remodeling. Jenkins says the library...
ELLOREE, SC
coladaily.com

Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
CHAPIN, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas

Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia property receives $60 million redevelopment investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-acre property in West Columbia is being redeveloped as part of an estimated $60 million project. The property along Sunset Boulevard was sold by NAI Columbia as a part of a $3.75 million deal to bring mix-use development, housing, and commercial growth. Once completed it will become Langley Pointe.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

