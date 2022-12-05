Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
TIVA begins hiring, Blackville festival hits roadblock
Every seat was filled at the November 21 Blackville Town Council meeting to learn about new jobs, discuss upcoming opportunities, and recognize recreational athletes.
Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
$655,000 sewer expansion in Orangeburg County approved
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — By this this time next year a new sewer line will be installed in two neighborhoods in Orangeburg County. The project was just approved Wednesday afternoon by the state's joint bond review committee. Many residents say this project was long overdue. The South Carolina Joint...
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
Columbia begins new $36 million housing development
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
Elloree library ready to serve readers of all ages
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Mentor Branch library is a hidden gem in Elloree on Cleveland Street. “I think people, they knew it was here but they didn’t know it was here," said library manager Deb Jenkins. It temporarily closed this fall due to remodeling. Jenkins says the library...
Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas
Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.
New app aims to make it easier for residents to communicate with officers in Orangeburg anonymously
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has launched a new app that will allow people to communicate with its officers anonymously. The goal is to make it easier for residents to connect and communicate with law enforcement through the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety app. “We...
West Columbia property receives $60 million redevelopment investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-acre property in West Columbia is being redeveloped as part of an estimated $60 million project. The property along Sunset Boulevard was sold by NAI Columbia as a part of a $3.75 million deal to bring mix-use development, housing, and commercial growth. Once completed it will become Langley Pointe.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
