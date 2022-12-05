ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the...
WILDER, KY
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19

12 Tri-State police departments don’t use Facebook. Should they?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media has become a tool many police departments across the Tri-State consider an asset used to quickly notify residents of criminal activity and to assist with investigations. Police in Delhi, Blue Ash, Covington, Cincinnati and 74 other agencies across our region have their own social media...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington road closures set for Saturday

Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
COVINGTON, KY

