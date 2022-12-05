Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
NKY man recalls life-changing crash as alleged driver faces charges
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The recovery continues for a Northern Kentucky man months after getting hit by a car. The car struck William Dewayne Clifton in Latonia at Caroline and 36th streets, according to the police report. The alleged incident happened May 21. Over the next seven months, Clifton endured...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the...
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275 at exit ramp to 747 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 at exit ramp to 747 in Springdale. Traffic is obstructed, police are on scene.
Fox 19
Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WCPO
Man crashes vehicle into tree, crosses I-75 NB on foot before being hit and killed
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an early morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood, Cincinnati police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Winchell Avenue at the I-75 northbound split. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving north on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street...
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
Fox 19
12 Tri-State police departments don’t use Facebook. Should they?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media has become a tool many police departments across the Tri-State consider an asset used to quickly notify residents of criminal activity and to assist with investigations. Police in Delhi, Blue Ash, Covington, Cincinnati and 74 other agencies across our region have their own social media...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview Drive in Union. Injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
linknky.com
Covington road closures set for Saturday
Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
WLWT 5
Police responding to an injury accident on Rich Road in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to an injury accident on Rich Road in Morning View. A car has struck a fence. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
Comments / 1