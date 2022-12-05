ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sheila Haworth
2d ago

to many Americans out there on the streets take care of them first !! don't mean to sound harsh ,but it's the truth ..

MassLive.com

Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
rock929rocks.com

Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Financing Closed on Senior Affordable Housing Developments

Boston – MassHousing announced it closed on $18 million in affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services for the preservation and renovation of Admiral’s Tower Co-op in Chelsea, and closed on $31 million to CSI Support & Development Services for the refinancing, renovation and extension of affordability of City Square Elderly Housing in Charlestown.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. is the second most expensive state to own a dog, Pettable says

Massachusetts is the second most expensive state in the U.S. to own and take care for a dog, according to Pettable. Pettalbe, an organization that pairs people with physicians who prescribe emotional support animal letters, divided the average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines and neutering/spaying for each state, the organization said. To calculate the average cost of dog ownership in each state the Pettable complied and analyzed data in various states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Former Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner joins CES in Northampton

Former superintendent Patricia Gardner has joined the Collaborative for Educational Services (CES) in Northampton following her recent departure from the Palmer School District. The Collaborative for Educational Services is a non-profit that provides programming to school districts in Hampshire County in areas such as early childhood, special education, after-school programs,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
