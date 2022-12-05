The Harry And Meghan Trailers Used Old Footage To Try And Sell An Argument About The Press Hounding Them

The trailer for the in-depth Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , titled Harry and Meghan , recently dropped, teasing an intimate, first-person account about their royal exit . The trailer promises details about their experience with the interpersonal politics of the British monarchy, as well as their struggles with media attention and public scrutiny. The docuseries' subject matter is inherently controversial, and it seems that the controversy has already started in response to the trailers, as they allegedly used photos out of context in both.

The Trailer Controversy

The show is said to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the media , and the vast amount of paparazzi they encountered in England being very detrimental to their mental health. However, Netflix allegedly used a picture of paparazzi trying to capture former model Katie Price as she walked into sentencing for a drunk driving incident. This obviously didn’t have anything to do with the Royals, and the footage is apparently just flipped. This appears in the ad spot as Prince Harry says “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The inclusion of this seemingly old footage was presumably to heighten the point Harry and Meghan have continuously tried to highlight about the media frenzy around them. The couple also would have nothing to do with the false footage being included. However, this isn’t the first time Netflix has made this mistake while advertising Harry & Meghan.

When Netflix released the teaser for the series ahead of the trailer, the streamer once again used material out of context. One of the shots is from the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when referring to the constant hounding of the couple by the British press. There was apparently no sign of any member of the Royal family at this event, and is contextually irrelevant. The photo is shown in the teaser after Prince Harry says “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” The photographers in the shot are allegedly upset by the insinuation they were photographing the royals (via Marie Claire ).

While this may be a simple mistake one could make easily and not notice, extra effort should’ve been made to ensure this didn’t happen a second time. There is undoubtedly plenty of real footage of Harry and Meghan, as media attention around the family is well-documented and intense. Using irrelevant footage is unnecessary, and hopefully this is corrected before Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix.

Netflix subscribers can catch Harry & Meghan: Volume One on December 8, followed by a second installment premiering on December 15. For more information on other projects coming to the streamer this year, make sure to check out our Netflix movie release schedule .