Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Best News From Prosecutors After Apartment Raid: 'Criminal Charges Are Not Coming'
Rudy Giuliani just discovered that he will not face criminal charges over foreign lobbying, 18 months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and law office and took 16 electronic devices, including his cellphone and a computer belonging to his longtime assistant Jo Ann Zafonte. Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Trump Bemoans His Company's Tax Fraud Conviction: 'Hard to be Trump' in NYC
"It is a continuation of the Greatest Political Witch Hunt in the History of our Country," the ex-president said. "New York City is a hard place to be 'Trump.'"
Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
CNN — A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served...
In Just-Unsealed Filing, DOJ Asks Mar-a-Lago Special Master to Force Trump to Confirm Seized Files Are Authentic in a Sworn Affidavit
In a just-unsealed filing, the Department of Justice asked the special master reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago for attorney-client and other privileges to force former President Donald Trump to verify the inventory through a sworn affidavit. Such an order would compel Trump to affirm or dispute the authenticity...
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
Washington CNN — The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
MSNBC
The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony
Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face...
Trump Organization’s Last Play in Tax Fraud Case: Pin It on the Fall Guy
As the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Donald Trump’s private business comes to an end, one moment in court on Thursday summed up the absurdity of the Trump Organization’s defense strategy of blaming their problems on a chief financial officer gone rogue. It came when prosecutors...
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal
You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA's office
Matthew Colangelo -- who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general's office -- will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
In major setback for Trump, appeals court ends special master's review of seized Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit lifts earlier restrictions on the Justice Department’s examination of classified...
