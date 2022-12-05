ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Donald Trump mischaracterized White House documents he retained after leaving office as “personal,” the Justice Department argued in a newly unsealed court filing, accusing Trump of engaging in a “shell game” to shield documents from criminal investigators. In the filing, unsealed Monday by U.S....
Law & Crime

In Just-Unsealed Filing, DOJ Asks Mar-a-Lago Special Master to Force Trump to Confirm Seized Files Are Authentic in a Sworn Affidavit

In a just-unsealed filing, the Department of Justice asked the special master reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago for attorney-client and other privileges to force former President Donald Trump to verify the inventory through a sworn affidavit. Such an order would compel Trump to affirm or dispute the authenticity...
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony

Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
MANHATTAN, NY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy