1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar , according to a release from the MPD.

Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered to detectives Monday, Dec. 5.

Officers were called to 1608 St. Stephen’s Rd. at around 2:57 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3, where they found a man suffering from a “life-threatening” gunshot wound. Another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound as well, but it was “non-life-threatening.”

Police did not offer an update in reference to the condition of the man who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

News 5 spoke with Phat Tuesday owner Rick Johnson Saturday afternoon following the shooting:

“I’m heartbroken by it myself. “I’m an older guy, and I hate to see these youngsters out here destroying each other and themselves. What happened to fighting, and getting up… shaking hands? That’s how we use to do it back in the day.”

Rick Johnson, owner of Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar

