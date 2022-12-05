Read full article on original website
Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers said Monday he “absolutely” sees Syracuse football’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl appearance as a preseason game for 2023. It makes sense. Syracuse looks to return a decent chunk of its starters, save for a few key players. Bowl games tend to see a lot of new faces on the field and give a good look toward the future.
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse
Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
McLeod scores 37, leads RFA to defeat of Liverpool in Class AA heavyweight bout
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a game that may be a preview of one that we could see late in the girls’ basketball Class AA sectional playoffs, Liverpool traveled to Rome Free Academy on Tuesday night in a battle between two unbeaten sides. Both teams carry the star...
Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange. "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
On The Lookout: $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool. On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor...
Syracuse artist creates custom diabetes patch for singer, Patti LaBelle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local artist from Syracuse teamed up with singer Patti LaBelle to push for improved access to diabetes care. It’s part of the #SeeDiabetes Campaign. You’ve likely heard of it, but you may not know much about it. “There is a stigma that is associated with diabetes and you know just […]
Finally drying out, sunshine is on the way
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is still with us but departing soon…. It’s a slow process, but eventually the lingering pesky lake effect rain showers will go away as the afternoon wears on. Drier air out of Canada will help stop the rain and clear away most of the clouds to give us a break from the recent soggy weather.
Live at the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade announcement
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade is still about three months away, but the parade committee got a running start on things this morning. They just introduced the 2023 parade honorees at Kitty Hoynes in Armory Square. NewsChannel 9 will have exclusive coverage of the 2023 Syracuse...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
