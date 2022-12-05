ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange.  "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On The Lookout: $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool. On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Finally drying out, sunshine is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is still with us but departing soon…. It’s a slow process, but eventually the lingering pesky lake effect rain showers will go away as the afternoon wears on. Drier air out of Canada will help stop the rain and clear away most of the clouds to give us a break from the recent soggy weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Live at the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade announcement

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade is still about three months away, but the parade committee got a running start on things this morning. They just introduced the 2023 parade honorees at Kitty Hoynes in Armory Square. NewsChannel 9 will have exclusive coverage of the 2023 Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy