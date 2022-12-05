ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old charged with filing false police report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 teens arrested for murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mapping a murder with surveillance cameras

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A murder that happened in one central Sioux Falls neighborhood would have been much more difficult to solve without area surveillance cameras. The body of Paul Billion was found in his Sioux Falls home, three days after he died. After a walkthrough of the crime scene and collecting evidence, police turned to the first of many surveillance cameras that would prove consequential in locating the suspects.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy