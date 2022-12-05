Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Mapping a murder with surveillance cameras
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A murder that happened in one central Sioux Falls neighborhood would have been much more difficult to solve without area surveillance cameras. The body of Paul Billion was found in his Sioux Falls home, three days after he died. After a walkthrough of the crime scene and collecting evidence, police turned to the first of many surveillance cameras that would prove consequential in locating the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
