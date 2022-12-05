ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE SmackDown ratings up from previous FS1 episode

By Paul Fontaine
 3 days ago

Friday's SmackDown on FS1 ranked fifth on the cable charts.

WWE

Friday's WWE SmackDown, which aired on FS1 due to Fox's coverage of college football, averaged 902,000 viewers . That's down 58.4 percent from the previous week's Fox episode but is up eight percent from the last time the show was moved to FS1 on October 28.

SmackDown finished fifth on the cable charts with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's up 8.7 percent from the October 28 episode but down 53.7 percent from what SmackDown did last week on Fox.

As compared to the same week in 2021, when the show aired on Fox, SmackDown's overall audience was down 55.6 percent and its 18-49 demo rating was down 51 percent. In 2020, there was a week in December where SmackDown was moved to FS1 and averaged 1.03 million viewers with a 0.30 rating in 18-49.

Here's a history of what SmackDown has averaged when moved to FS1:

  • October 25, 2019: 888,000 viewers, 0.27 rating in 18-49
  • October 23, 2020: 881,000 viewers, 0.25 rating in 18-49
  • December 18, 2020: 1,030,000 viewers, 0.30 rating in 18-49
  • October 15, 2021: 866,000 viewers, 0.24 rating in 18-49
  • October 29, 2021: 1,032,000 viewers, 0.29 rating in 18-49
  • December 31, 2021 ("Best-Of" episode): 378,000 viewers, 0.08 rating in 18-49

  • October 28, 2022: 835,000 viewers, 0.23 rating in 18-49

  • December 2, 2022: 902,000 viewers, 0.25 rating in 18-49

