FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
mocomotive.com
The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace
Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
mocomotive.com
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
mocomotive.com
Both directions of IH-45 re-opened at SH-242 after fatal crash overnight
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 Northbound at SH-242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident. This happened at 11:18 p.m. and the roadway was still shut down this morning for cleaning and an investigation. At 4:30 a.m. all main lanes reopened. Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/both-directions-of-ih-45-closed-at-sh-242/amp/
mocomotive.com
2 dead in multi-vehicle pileup involving motorcycle on I-45 North Freeway in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led up to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar,…
mocomotive.com
Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
mocomotive.com
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
NEW CANEY, TX — Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Young for Aggravated…
Click2Houston.com
Report shows aging Houston water plants require multimillion-dollar upgrades, replacements
HOUSTON – The water purification plant that lost power, forcing a citywide boil order, requires multimillion-dollar upgrades and replacements due to poor conditions, according to an engineering report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates. The East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) operates three plants serving roughly two million customers in the...
ONLY ON ABC13: Spring ISD looking into claim that stranger tried to lure 14-year-old
Only ABC13 went to the Spring neighborhood where a family says a stranger holding a rag went after a 14-year-old who had just gotten off the school bus.
Missing Houston man found dead after family says he was last seen on a camping trip with friends
The search is over for Aamir Ali, five days after he was last seen alive. His family said he left his belongings behind during a camping trip with friends.
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
Saunders takes early lead for League City City Council Position 7 runoff
Sean Saunders takes the lead in the race for League City City Council Position 7, according to Galveston County early voting results. (Courtesy Unsplash) In the Dec. 6 runoff race, Sean Saunders has taken the lead over Larissa Ramirez for the League City City Council Position 7, as of 8:06 p.m.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
mocomotive.com
TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is home to over 400 rescued donkeys, mules, and horses, both wild and domestic. Their Texas Miracle Ranch began when owner, Johnny, was accidentally knocked unconscious by his spooked horse. When he came to, Gary, a donkey from his ranch, was curled up next to him in a protective nature.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
The 48-year-old is a coma after his family was told, to much skepticism, that deputies had to use force against him. There's also word that he might not even be recognized as an inmate death.
Custom "God of Mischief" Dodge Charger lives up to its name in Waller County police chase
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — According to Waller County police, a car chase ended after police deployed spike strips on a custom painted "Loki" Dodge Charger at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. To give some background, "Loki" is a popular Marvel comics supervillain, so an incident like this may have...
