News Channel Nebraska
Three years probation given to Omaha man for theft of government property
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged for theft of government property. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Mark Tosone, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Tosone was charged with theft of government property and was put on three years of probation. Tosone is also required to pay $18,220 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Second suspect in November homicide has been arrested
OMAHA, Neb. -- The second suspect wanted for the death of DaeTiauna Kellogg has been arrested. The Omaha Police Department said that through a follow up investigation the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force determined 18-year-old Keanu Louis' location. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple reports of vandalism being investigated by LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple reports of rock vandalisms. LPD said they have had 16 reports of rock vandalisms that they have responded to from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The reports have mainly been in the area of 43rd to 52nd St. and Walker to Cleveland.
News Channel Nebraska
Underage girls taken from Lincoln at the center of FBI polygamy case in Arizona
LINCOLN, Neb. – A man facing charges related to taking 20 wives, most of them minors, reportedly gained access to many of his underage victims on trips to Lincoln, according to newly filed federal court documents. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to our partners at 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. News...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen with pipe runs off armed robber in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln teen used a pipe to threaten away an armed robber. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 800 block of Darren Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a reported robbery. Officials said officers talked to the 45-year-old female victim. She...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
News Channel Nebraska
Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured after semi trucks collide on Highway 15
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash late in the morning that involved a pair of semi trucks. Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 15 at the intersection with 725th Road, just north of the Highway 15 and Highway 4 junctions at about 10:15 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Marjorie L. Unger
Marjorie Lois Brown Unger, 83, of Fairbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 4th, 2022. She was born August 5th, 1939, to Lloyd Brown and Alice Isabelle Steel Brown in Cedar Rapids, NE. She attended Fairbury High School. She married Leonard Wayne Unger on May 5th, 1957, in Concordia, KS. To this union 4 daughters were born, Tammy, Joni, Julie & Terri. They began their life together in Colorado Springs. From there in the winter of 1971, they returned to their hometown of Fairbury to raise their family. In Fairbury, Marge worked at Kellwood’s as an inspector, Fairbury Food and Flanagan’s Greenhouse. In the Summer of ’82 they moved to Ankeny, IA where Marge worked at the Ankeny Police Department dispatching & records department. In 1997 she retired from the APD. She and Leonard moved to Lincoln where they lived for the next 20 years. During her time in Lincoln, she enjoyed playing cards, watching her grandchildren playing sports, and going to the casino, before returning to Fairbury where they resided at Cedarwood Assisted Living. As her health declined, she moved to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora where she remained until her passing.
News Channel Nebraska
Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country
LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple people displaced after apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple people were displaced from their apartments on Tuesday after a fire started in the complex. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of S 21st St. around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in an apartment. When fire crews arrived, LFR...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Beatrice Community Development Chief, moving on
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will be looking for a new Chief Building Inspector and head of the Community Development Department. Rob Mierau will be resigning from his position at the end of this year. His resignation was confirmed by city administration at Monday night’s Beatrice City Council meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for December: Robert Fisbeck
Service biography from the Jefferson County Veteran Service Office. In May of 1960, Robert (Bob) W. Fisbeck volunteered to serve in the United States Navy. He graduated from recruit training on December 11, 1960, at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, CA. After nine weeks of training, recruits were part of a full-dress parade and review before military officials and civil dignitaries and presented as Navy Blue Jacket Personnel ready for duty with the United States Navy. During his naval training, Bob developed the skills and knowledge as a plumber, gas fitter, and steamfitter. He received part of his training on the Great Lakes.
