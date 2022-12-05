Read full article on original website
Crookston Daily Times
Clarence Oden Carlson
Clarence Oden Carlson, 101, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away late Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Sacred Heart in Bismarck, ND. Clarence had gone to Bismarck 2 weeks ago to be closer to his son, Clare, as his health was beginning to fail. The funeral service in celebration of Clarence’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the MN National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Moorhead, MN and the Crookston Veterans Council. The service will be livestreamed by going to the Clarence Carlson obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view 10 minutes before the scheduled start. Burial will take place in the Skjeberg Lutheran Cemetery, rural Drayton, ND. Messages of condolence may be conveyed to Clarence’s family through his page on the funeral home website.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead in house fire
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a death after a house fire near Thief River Falls, MN. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says the fire department was called to a house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just south of Thief River Falls. When...
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
KNOX News Radio
Epitome move to GF…next steps
The Grand Forks council is expected to give staff the green light next week to negotiate a development agreement for a proposed 400 million dollar soybean crushing plant. Epitome Energy is eying 55 acres of land north of the city. The parcel would then be annexed as the city would supply services to the site.
KNOX News Radio
kroxam.com
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO TELEPHONE POLE ON SOUTH BROADWAY AND WEST FOURTH STREET INTERSECTION
The Crookston Police Department responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of South Broadway Street and West Fourth Street, where a car seemed to swerve on a turn and crashed into the base of a telephone pole in front of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC. Major damage was...
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Kurt John Johnson, 57, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 40, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Gina Rinay Henderson, 32, of...
Crookston Daily Times
City of Climax Celebrates New Water Supply
Leaders from the City of Climax, Polk County, and East Central Regional Water District came together on Monday to celebrate the arrival of a new water supply. Construction of the East Central Regional Water District Service to Climax pipeline project wrapped up in late November and water began flowing to Climax.
KNOX News Radio
valleynewslive.com
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
trfradio.com
Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident For No Headlights During Snowfall
A woman was cited for not using headlights during heavy snow Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Courtney Leeanne Hawk, 29, of Thief River Falls was cited for “Vehicle lighting Headlights not on – snow/rain, sleet”. Police say the northbound 2013 Chevy Hawk was driving collided with a 2016 Jeep on Highway 59 S. at Nelson Drive.
Crookston Daily Times
Epitome Energy Announces Grand Forks, N.D., Will Be New Location for Soybean Processing Plant
Epitome Energy LLC announced today that it has selected Grand Forks to be the location of a $400 million soybean crushing plant that will help create new market opportunities for area farmers who lack access to a nearby processing facility. The Epitome plant will be able to process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into crude degummed soybean oil, meal and hulls, providing economic stability and greater profitability for the region’s farmers.“This project will put more money in the pockets of hardworking farmers in the Red River Valley region by helping them reach more markets to meet the growing demand for soybeans,” said Dennis Egan, Founder and CEO of Epitome Energy.
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Imposes Moratorium on Factory Farm Operations
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – Citing the Band’s health and safety, water and land resources, and economic security being threatened by proposed factory farming operations on or near the reservation, the White Earth Reservation Business Committee passed a resolution on Nov. 18 to impose a moratorium on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and Animal Feedlot Operations (AFOs) constituting environmental hazards.
kfgo.com
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man arrested after high speed motorcycle chase, crash
(Harwood, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase with a motorcycle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that troopers attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Chase Dubord, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after clocking him going 71mph in a 55 zone on I-29 near the 19th avenue north exit.
