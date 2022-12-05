Clarence Oden Carlson, 101, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away late Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Sacred Heart in Bismarck, ND. Clarence had gone to Bismarck 2 weeks ago to be closer to his son, Clare, as his health was beginning to fail. The funeral service in celebration of Clarence’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the MN National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Moorhead, MN and the Crookston Veterans Council. The service will be livestreamed by going to the Clarence Carlson obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view 10 minutes before the scheduled start. Burial will take place in the Skjeberg Lutheran Cemetery, rural Drayton, ND. Messages of condolence may be conveyed to Clarence’s family through his page on the funeral home website.

