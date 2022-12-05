My Unorthodox Life Season 2 starts with Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s divorce — and all the logistics that come with it. “Silvio, you want a coffee?” Julia asks as Silvio prepares to move out of the penthouse with all of his things packed up in boxes. “Better not,” he responds before making the final rounds of an unceremonious exit. The rest of the season is decidedly less calm, though, delving into Julia and Silvio’s divorce drama and Silvio firing Julia as CEO of Elite World Group.

1 DAY AGO