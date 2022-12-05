Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears Poses in Her Great-Grandmother’s Veil and Lacy Nightgowns with Sharp Pumps
Britney Spears took her penchant for lace to new heights this week. On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel where she posed in an array of romantic nightgowns with a thin gold necklace. Among the assortment was a pale pink silk piece, featuring a deep neckline and lace trim. A second gown included a silky skirt, complemented by a nearly sheer bodice crafted from olive green lace. However, Spears also gave her video a vintage spin by briefly donning a long lace-trimmed veil — revealed in the caption to have belonged to her great-grandmother. View this post...
Celeb Wedding Dress Designer Vera Wang, 73, Stuns In Short Shorts & Bandeau Top At CFDA Awards: Photos
Vera Wang looked fabulous when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 rocking tiny black shorts with a matching black bandeau top. The iconic 73-year-old wedding dress designer styled her outfit with thigh-high sheer socks and massive platform heels. Vera’s spaghetti strap top featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Boxing’ Skills in Nike Dunk Ambush Sneakers & Leggings With Malika Haqq
Khloe Kardashian showcased her sleek style in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the reality superstar and entrepreneur uploaded a video of herself playing a fun game with her best friend Malika Haqq. The game, titled ‘Box Bollen,’ challenges individuals of all ages to start punching a ball while avoiding getting hit. Kardashian made sure to dress the part to complete the challenge. The Good American co-founder wore all-black attire that consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings. She covered her hair with a thick black headband and pulled it back into a ponytail. View this post on...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels
Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Kendall Jenner Re-Enters Her ‘The Row’ Era in Strapped Ballet Flats & Cozy Winter Sweater
Kendall Jenner re-entered her “The Row” this week, courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The model stepped out in a chic ensemble in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a pair of wide-legged black trousers — an Olsen staple — paired with a gray knit turtleneck sweater. The minimalist ensemble, complete with its cozy-chic winter knitwear moment, appeared to reference the Olsens themselves. Completing her outfit was a black leather tote bag by the sisters’ luxury brand The Row, as well as a set of rectangular black Dmy by Dmy sunglasses. When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear also hailed from...
Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Glitzy Dress & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels for ‘Cuff It’ Challenge
Nicole Scherzinger took on the “Cuff It” challenge in glamorous style — with a little help from her friends. Dancing in an elevator on Instagram Reels to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” with Luke Evans Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Leean Rimes, the former Pussycat Doll wore a long gold dress by Julien Macdonald. Covered in sparkling sequins, the sleek long-sleeved piece included a backless silhouette with two frontal side cutouts. Completing Scherzinger’s ensemble were layered diamond rings and thin diamond drop earrings, giving it an added sprinkling of sparkle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) Scherzinger’s ensemble was complete...
Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots
The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week. Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat. @kyliejenner♬ original sound – Christine “I just don’t...
Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in 6-Inch Block Heels, Leather Bralette & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt for ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Selection Round
Camila Cabello went for a bold silhouette during a new elimination episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The judge returned to coach her team in the singing competition, which aired yesterday. The former Fifth Harmony member resembled a multi-tiered confection, her outfit paired alongside glossy black platform boots. Cabello’s ensemble consisted of a black mesh see-through shirt that was layered underneath a black leather halter-style bra top for extra coverage. For a statement-making addition, the “She Loves Control” singer stepped into a light blue maxi skirt that had the star almost completely covered in gathered voluminous ruffles. The high-waisted item mimicked the look...
Bustle
Silvio Scaglia’s Fiancée Michelle-Marie Heinemann Has Something In Common With Julia Haart
My Unorthodox Life Season 2 starts with Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s divorce — and all the logistics that come with it. “Silvio, you want a coffee?” Julia asks as Silvio prepares to move out of the penthouse with all of his things packed up in boxes. “Better not,” he responds before making the final rounds of an unceremonious exit. The rest of the season is decidedly less calm, though, delving into Julia and Silvio’s divorce drama and Silvio firing Julia as CEO of Elite World Group.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Bustle
Instagram Can’t Believe That Kim K's Son Saint Is Already 7 Years Old
It feels like yesterday that Kim Kardashian announced the birth of her second child with ex-husband Kanye West, Saint. But in reality, it’s been seven years and Saint celebrated his birthday in style. In a birthday post to her “baby boy,” Kardashian showed behind-the-scenes snaps from Saint’s birthday party...
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in Black Athleisure & Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show her workout session through her busy schedule, while practicing the Tracy Anderson Method on Dec. 6. The method is a combination of strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes. The “High Note” actress wore a black fitted bodysuit that featured a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. Ross opted for no jewelry for this active look. When it came down to footwear, The actress completed the look with a pair of black low-top sneakers to...
Comments / 0