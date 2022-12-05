Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Aspen Daily News
Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A chant of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn’t coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the Portugal dugout, looking glum and...
World Cup–Related Coaching Changes: Who’s Out, Who’s Staying On
The end of a major tournament is a natural time for decisions to be made regarding national team coaches, and the 2022 World Cup is no different.
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo
The World Cup 2022’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reactionAhead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando...
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker
(Video) Manuel Akanji delivers consolation goal for Switzerland after Portugal thrashing
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has netted a consolation goal for Switzerland after being dominated by Portugal. Portugal lead 4-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 tie after goals from Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' players set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
FOX Sports
Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun
DOHA, Qatar — This is why Brazil is the favorite to win the World Cup. This is why it has been all along. Not so much because of its complete and utter domination of the best South Korean team in a dozen years Monday, although there’s plenty to be said about the comprehensive 4-1 rout in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 in the Qatari capital.
