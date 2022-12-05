ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Aspen Daily News

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A chant of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn’t coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the Portugal dugout, looking glum and...
The Independent

World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

The World Cup 2022’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reactionAhead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando...
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker

(Video) Manuel Akanji delivers consolation goal for Switzerland after Portugal thrashing

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has netted a consolation goal for Switzerland after being dominated by Portugal. Portugal lead 4-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 tie after goals from Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.
FOX Sports

Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun

DOHA, Qatar — This is why Brazil is the favorite to win the World Cup. This is why it has been all along. Not so much because of its complete and utter domination of the best South Korean team in a dozen years Monday, although there’s plenty to be said about the comprehensive 4-1 rout in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 in the Qatari capital.

