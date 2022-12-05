ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

3 arrested and accused in drug case

 3 days ago

A trio of Odessa residents was arrested Thursday on a felony drug charge following an undercover operation.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives learned someone in the 1000 block of Monterey Avenue was distributing oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and sat outside the home in an undercover police vehicle.

After seeing people in a Ford Explorer go to the house and leave a short time later, detectives followed them, the report stated. They stopped the Ford at Summer Avenue and Clements Street for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found two baggies of oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, called M30s, according to the report.

Because the pills weighed more than 12 grams, Jason Maldonado, 38, Juan Silvas and Jeanette Vigil, 31, were arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Maldonado’s bond was set at $80,000, but he’s also being held without bond for failing to appear in another drug possession case last month, court records show.

Ector County court records also show prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke Maldonado’s probation in a theft case. He’s also got a second theft case pending along with separate marijuana possession and forgery cases.

Silvas remains in the Ector County jail on a $60,000 bond in the OPD case and a $5,000 bond in a Ward County drug case.

Vigil remains in custody on a $50,000 surety bond.

