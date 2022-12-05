ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat of gun violence shuts down Riverdale school; students learn remotely

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Atmosphere Academy Public Charter School went remote in response to a gun violence threat at their school.

The school, which shares a building with the Riverdale Jewish Center, had police cars patrolling outside of the building for the entire day. Atmosphere Academy’s chief program officer Benjamin Pah confirmed the threat, saying someone from Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy threatened gun violence against someone at Atmosphere Academy’s eighth grade campus.

Pah said the school opted to move to remote learning for the day out of an abundance of caution. He added that they’re in communication with Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy regarding the threat, which is directly across the street from Atmosphere Academy.

One father who was picking up his daughter at Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy today told News 12 that his daughter’s school was in the building for the day and was surprised he had heard nothing of the impending threat. His daughter says she heard about the threat, but that threats at her school are common.

The NYPD is actively investigating the situation.

