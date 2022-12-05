Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Detroit Lions are bolstering their quarterback depth this Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs to its roster. Dobbs, 27, will begin his Lions tenure on the practice squad. "The #Lions have signed QB ...
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Jeff Okudah Yet to Return to Lions Practice
Several Lions returned to practice on Thursday.
Lions 2023 draft pick watch: Why Rams' disastrous season will likely gift Detroit a top-five pick
When it's all said and done, we might be saying both sides won the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams, bluntly, have already won. They won a Super Bowl behind Matthew Stafford. He did what he came to Los Angeles to do. The Lions, meanwhile, are still waiting to see what...
10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Why is Vegas projecting the Lions to beat the Vikings?
The Lions are 2.5-point favorites heading into Sunday's game, but it might not be as crazy as you think.
