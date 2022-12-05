ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Judge vacates attempted murder charges against Bronx man who spent 22 years in prison

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKhJ3_0jYMePH900

A Bronx resident who spent approximately half of his life behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit is getting the justice he has sought for years.

Tameka Brown says she never gave up hope that her husband Andre would receive the justice he deserved, and he’s finally coming home after spending 22 years in prison.

Brown will be released on his own recognizance after a Bronx judge vacated two attempted murder charges in a 1999 shooting case.

The decision means that for the first time in 22 years, Andre Brown will be able to celebrate the holidays in person with his family.

“We were already planning Christmas, this will be an exceptional Christmas,” said Tameka Brown. “My son doesn’t know the news yet. We are hoping to surprise him.”

Back in March, Brown’s attorneys presented new evidence showing that he couldn’t have been the gunman seen running from the scene because of a severe leg injury he had at the time. Brown’s co-attorney Jeffrey Deskovic says wrongly convicted cases are a personal mission of his.

“For someone who was exonerated myself and spent 16 years in prison, becoming a lawyer for the purpose of freeing people… it’s surreal to help another individual gain their freedom,” says Deskovic.

Brown was initially sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. The Bronx District Attorney’s Office has filed an appeal against his release, citing that Brown is a flight risk. He could be released as early as tomorrow.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC double murder suspect’s surrender came as surprise to cops, sources say

Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday. Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. “As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’

A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video

A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Dramatic video shows police aim guns at surrendering double murder suspect Sundance Oliver

Dramatic footage obtained by The Post shows police aiming their guns at double murder suspect Sundance Oliver as he walks into a Brooklyn police station to surrender Tuesday. The 28-year-old gang member was yanked to the floor and surrounded by over a dozen cops after he sauntered into the 77th precinct with his hood on and hands up hours after the department launched a manhunt to find him, the footage shows. Three cops were seen drawing their guns at the site of the alleged killer in their doorway before he turns to face the wall, likely at the request of...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy