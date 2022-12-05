ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx school wins $25,000 grant, welcomes cycling program

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A73u6_0jYMeLzT00

A Bronx school celebrated a new cycling program on Monday.

Students at P.S. 457’s Sheridan Academy for Young Leaders learned about cycling after the school won a $25,000 grant from “Cycle Kids,” which covers a nutrition program and provides 10 free bicycles for students to use.

"They were so excited,” said P.S. 457 physical education teacher Jim Hambel. “They did it mostly on their own with some help of course. They also had some mechanics come down, and they put them together.”

The students also learned to build a bike from scratch ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkbeacon.com

Teen Subway Surfer Dies After Falling Off Roof of NYC Train Car In Dangerous Trend Among Black and Hispanic Youths: ‘Choose Other Avenues to Have Some Fun’

A 15-year-old New York student lost his life subway-surfing on a Brooklyn elevated train. Officials notice this dangerous trend becoming more and more popular in the city that never sleeps despite several accidents claiming the lives of teens. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Kavon Wooden lost his life after performing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group

The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy