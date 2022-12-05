Bronx school wins $25,000 grant, welcomes cycling program

A Bronx school celebrated a new cycling program on Monday.

Students at P.S. 457’s Sheridan Academy for Young Leaders learned about cycling after the school won a $25,000 grant from “Cycle Kids,” which covers a nutrition program and provides 10 free bicycles for students to use.

"They were so excited,” said P.S. 457 physical education teacher Jim Hambel. “They did it mostly on their own with some help of course. They also had some mechanics come down, and they put them together.”

The students also learned to build a bike from scratch ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.