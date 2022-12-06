NYPD: Suspect wanted for shooting of 96-year-old linked to fatal Manhattan shooting

A 96-year-old man was shot near the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn on Monday morning, and police have connected the suspect to a second shooting.

Police say the 96-year-old victim was shot in what appears to be his ankle while sitting in his wheelchair.

The NYPD says the incident took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, and they have identified the suspect in this shooting as Sundance Oliver.

According to law enforcement officials, Oliver also shot a 21-year-old man multiple times outside of the Alfred E. Smith Houses in Manhattan, just six hours after he shot the 96-year-old in the leg.

Police believe the 96-year-old man was not the intended target and was shot after the suspect tried to rob another person.

No arrests have been made at this time.