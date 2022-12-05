Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schenectady woman arrested for bringing contraband into Greene prison
COXSACKIE – A 30-year-old Schenectady woman has been arrested by State Police for allegedly introducing contraband into Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds was also charged with knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into prison and criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that shortly after noon on December 3,...
Woman accused of bringing pot, suboxone to jail
A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds, 30, faces multiple charges.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy
A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
The Skeleton Mask Suspect Arrested! Is This Queensbury Mystery Now Solved?
According to WNTY New Channel 13, an arrest has been made in a case where the suspect robbed a Queensbury convenience store while wearing a skeleton mask. The mask and clothing that covered up the individual must have made it difficult to locate the man. The Post Star reports that...
WNYT
Court rules Washington County man who murdered grandma will stay in prison
A man convicted of murdering his own grandmother in 2017 will stay behind bars. Kevin Gonyea asked an appellate court to throw out his conviction for strangling 95-year-old Leona Twiss with a towel. Gonyea argued his defense counsel was ineffective when he pled guilty to murder in 2018. The appellate...
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
WNYT
Man indicted in Washington County apartment building fire
A Washington County grand jury on Thursday morning indicted the man accused of setting the October fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building and left more than a dozen people without a place to live. Peter Lemery started the fire inside 11 Maple Street, where he lived, say prosecutors.
Rotterdam man sentenced in death of foster child
A Rotterdam man was sentenced on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his 4-year-old foster child.
WNYT
Saratoga County DA: Gag order over officer-involved shooting could be adjusted
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Tuesday she won’t not lift the gag order, in case of last month’s shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs. The request came from the Saratoga Springs City Council. However, Heggen said she is open to modifying it. Heggen says she’s concerned about...
Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.
Police: Missouri man had illegal gun in Clifton Park
A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
WNYT
Search for Cohoes suspects continues, 3 years after infant death
COHOES — Investigators mark the sad anniversary of the death of 6-week-old Eli in different ways every year. It was a case that gripped the community. Baby Eli died at just six weeks old, three years ago Saturday, December 3. Then his guardian, Anthony Ojeda, was charged with his murder, and then Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon disppeared from their Cohoes home.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal 2019 Albany shooting
An Albany man was found guilty in a 2019 murder. Quintin Lacy was convicted of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
WNYT
Watervliet firefighter terminated
New details this hour, after a Watervliet firefighter was found guilty of sexually abusing an Uber driver. We told you last week, Edward Rolfe was found guilty on all charges against him: harassment, sexual abuse, and forcible touching. Rolfe had been suspended with pay for almost four years. Tonight, we’re...
'Absolute Sociopath': Rotterdam Foster Dad Sentenced In Beating Death Of 4-Year-Old
A New York foster dad will spend decades in prison for brutally beating his 4-year-old foster son to death. Schenectady County resident Dequan Greene, age 29, of Rotterdam, was sentenced to the maximum of 25 years to life in prison in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It followed...
WNYT
Saugerties man charged in young girl’s kidnapping facing new burglary charge
Kirk Shultis of Saugerties is charged with burglary. He’s the biological father of a little girl who was found hiding under a staircase in February, three years after she was reported missing. Shultis is now accused of breaking into homes in the town. He’s already accused of custodial interference....
Comments / 2