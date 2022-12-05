COHOES — Investigators mark the sad anniversary of the death of 6-week-old Eli in different ways every year. It was a case that gripped the community. Baby Eli died at just six weeks old, three years ago Saturday, December 3. Then his guardian, Anthony Ojeda, was charged with his murder, and then Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon disppeared from their Cohoes home.

COHOES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO