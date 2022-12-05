ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man indicted in Washington County apartment building fire

A Washington County grand jury on Thursday morning indicted the man accused of setting the October fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building and left more than a dozen people without a place to live. Peter Lemery started the fire inside 11 Maple Street, where he lived, say prosecutors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Search for Cohoes suspects continues, 3 years after infant death

COHOES — Investigators mark the sad anniversary of the death of 6-week-old Eli in different ways every year. It was a case that gripped the community. Baby Eli died at just six weeks old, three years ago Saturday, December 3. Then his guardian, Anthony Ojeda, was charged with his murder, and then Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon disppeared from their Cohoes home.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Watervliet firefighter terminated

New details this hour, after a Watervliet firefighter was found guilty of sexually abusing an Uber driver. We told you last week, Edward Rolfe was found guilty on all charges against him: harassment, sexual abuse, and forcible touching. Rolfe had been suspended with pay for almost four years. Tonight, we’re...
WATERVLIET, NY

