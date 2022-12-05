ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WNYT

Hochul signs legislation cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls

Some new steps the help prevent those telemarketing phone calls. The legislation, signed by Governor Hochul today, requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls. Hochul says consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer or...
WNYT

Annual Pearl Harbor remembrance held in Pittsfield

The city of Pittsfield held their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday morning. More than 2,400 people were killed during Pearl Harbor, including two men who lived in Pittsfield. Veterans and their families, along with city leaders, were there. After the opening remarks, everyone said the Pledge of...
WNYT

Health insurance industry doing well in Capital Region

The Capital Region’s health insurance industry is booming. Last year, it saw its second-largest annual gain in jobs in more than two decades and grew to record employment. The industry includes health insurers such as CDPHP, MVP Health Care, Empire Blue Shield of Northeastern New York and Fidelis Care.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Pioneer donates to six non-profits that help others in need

Capital Region businesses are in a giving mood this holiday season. Pioneer recently marked “Giving Tuesday” by making $2,500 donations to six local non-profits that deliver programs and services to help kids in need. The checks went to: Arc of Rensselaer County, The Arts Center of the Capital...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley

Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

