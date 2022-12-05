Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Hochul signs legislation cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls
Some new steps the help prevent those telemarketing phone calls. The legislation, signed by Governor Hochul today, requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls. Hochul says consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer or...
WNYT
Annual Pearl Harbor remembrance held in Pittsfield
The city of Pittsfield held their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday morning. More than 2,400 people were killed during Pearl Harbor, including two men who lived in Pittsfield. Veterans and their families, along with city leaders, were there. After the opening remarks, everyone said the Pledge of...
WNYT
Health insurance industry doing well in Capital Region
The Capital Region’s health insurance industry is booming. Last year, it saw its second-largest annual gain in jobs in more than two decades and grew to record employment. The industry includes health insurers such as CDPHP, MVP Health Care, Empire Blue Shield of Northeastern New York and Fidelis Care.
WNYT
Pioneer donates to six non-profits that help others in need
Capital Region businesses are in a giving mood this holiday season. Pioneer recently marked “Giving Tuesday” by making $2,500 donations to six local non-profits that deliver programs and services to help kids in need. The checks went to: Arc of Rensselaer County, The Arts Center of the Capital...
WNYT
Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley
Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
WNYT
Man wanted in Missouri found in Clifton Park during traffic stop
A Missouri man is in custody, after driving in our area with a gun, say police. They tried to pull over John Stevens, 43, on the Northway in Clifton Park for speeding Monday evening. They found an unregistered handgun in the vehicle, they say. Stevens is also accused of not...
Comments / 0