atozsports.com
Report from NFL insider explains how Mike Vrabel’s role with Titans will evolve after the firing of Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season according to a release from the franchise. While Cowden will...
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Look: Bengals Reveal Uniform Combination As Browns Come To Town
Cincinnati has not faced the Deshaun Watson-led Browns.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
2 Key Bengals Players Were Added To Injury Report
It's never fun for NFL fans when they see players unexpectedly added to their team's midweek injury report. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard as being "limited" in practice due to injuries. Neither player was on the injury report on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard Dealing With Injuries
Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth-straight game on Sunday against the Browns
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones
Cincinnati's offensive line continues to improve
CBS Sports
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Sheds injury designation
Bolden (calf) practiced in full Wednesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports. Bolden was limited on Monday's estimated practice report, but he's dropped his questionable injury tag and should be ready to go Thursday against the Rams. With Josh Jacobs (quad/calf) still limited and considered questionable for the game, it's possible Bolden could be looking at an increased workload for the contest.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Won't return this season
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Armour-Davis (hip) won't return from injured reserve in 2022, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Armour-Davis will apparently need to look forward to 2023 as he recovers from a hip injury that's kept him out of Baltimore's last three games. The rookie fourth-round pick logged six tackles and one pass defensed in 48 defensive snaps during his debut campaign.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
What Titans players said about Jon Robinson firing
One day after Jon Robinson was fired, Tennessee Titans players shared their reactions to the news before practice on Wednesday. Prior to the players sharing their thoughts, head coach Mike Vrabel thanked Robinson while also diving into what’s next after the move. You can check out everything else Vrabel had to say about the situation right here.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as questionable again
Jacobs (quadriceps/calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports. Jacobs seems likely to play, considering he was listed as questionable ahead of the Raiders' Week 13 game and ultimately took 26 carries for 144 yards in a win over the Chargers on Sunday. The quick turnaround for Week 14 isn't ideal, but the Raiders listed him as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday. Las Vegas' inactive list will be released around 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah representing the best bets to pick up snaps and touches out the backfield for the Raiders if Jacobs is held out or available only in a limited capacity.
