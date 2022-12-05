700 block of W. 20th St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident reported that a KP Mini Motorcycle made by Lifan was stolen from her property. 1300 block of S. Rose St., first-degree criminal mischief, damage to property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident told police that he noticed a dent on the top of his Ford Escape. An officer observed the dent and several handprints on the top of the vehicle, on the windshield, and on the hood. There were also muddy shoe prints on the same areas of the car. The estimated damage to the man’s vehicle was $1,000.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO