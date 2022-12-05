Read full article on original website
North Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly November crash, declare case a homicide
North Little Rock police said they arrested a suspect connected to a deadly November crash Wednesday, adding that the case was now being considered a homicide.
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
'Armed & Dangerous': Deputies search for murder suspect who they believe is in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Phillips County deputies are in search of an Elaine man who authorities believe committed a November homicide and may be currently hiding in the Little Rock area. According to Major Brian Holloway of the office, 20-year-old Martavies Demond Cooper is wanted for the murder of...
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
Pine Bluff police make arrest in July shooting death of a 15-year-old
The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday that an arrest was made as a result of an investigation into the July 18 shooting death of a 15-year-old.
Little Rock man accuses Pulaski County Deputy of taking no action in recent shooting
A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.
Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
Authorities search for suspects in Zales jewelry store burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police need your help identifying three suspects involved in a burglary at Park Plaza Mall. According to authorities, the men used a hammer to break the glass of a case at a Zales jewelry store located inside the mall. Police said the suspects...
Little Rock T-Mobile store, robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by unknown man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LRPD is investigating the Wednesday night robbery of a Little Rock T-Mobile store where victims were held at gunpoint. According to a police report, officers responded to 16900 Chenal Parkway at 7:01 p.m. from reports of a robbery at the business. Upon arrival, police...
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Investigation underway after fatal West Little Rock shooting, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead following a shooting in West Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to authorities, the male victim was found at the intersection of Markham Street and Chenal Parkway after responding to the 11500 block of West Markham Street around 12:45 p.m.
Arrest video shows man being dragged by England police officer
A video of an arrest is raising eyebrows in England, Arkansas on Tuesday after a man in handcuffs was drug down the street by an officer.
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 6, 2022
700 block of W. 20th St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident reported that a KP Mini Motorcycle made by Lifan was stolen from her property. 1300 block of S. Rose St., first-degree criminal mischief, damage to property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident told police that he noticed a dent on the top of his Ford Escape. An officer observed the dent and several handprints on the top of the vehicle, on the windshield, and on the hood. There were also muddy shoe prints on the same areas of the car. The estimated damage to the man’s vehicle was $1,000.
‘We thought somebody had a jackhammer’ Community reacts to shooting in west Little Rock
Members of the community said they are shaken after a homicide that happened in the middle of the day Tuesday in west Little Rock.
Arkansas State Police vehicle collides with another vehicle during a high speed chase
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas State Police car collides with another vehicle on Interstate 530 after a chase on Nov. 22. According to the incident report by Sergeant Jeff Preston, Preston noticed a vehicle on the overpass going fast in the left lane to which he then turns on his rear speed radar.
Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
