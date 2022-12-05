ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 6, 2022

700 block of W. 20th St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident reported that a KP Mini Motorcycle made by Lifan was stolen from her property. 1300 block of S. Rose St., first-degree criminal mischief, damage to property valued at $1,000 or less. A resident told police that he noticed a dent on the top of his Ford Escape. An officer observed the dent and several handprints on the top of the vehicle, on the windshield, and on the hood. There were also muddy shoe prints on the same areas of the car. The estimated damage to the man’s vehicle was $1,000.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy