Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Murder charge filed against man in Newton Drive shooting death

A Columbia man is charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in a fatal shooting on Newton Drive Monday evening. Prosecutors charged Corey Blueitt in the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Badolato of Columbia. According to court documents, Badalato was visiting his girlfriend at about 6:30 Monday evening when...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

City of Columbia votes to ditch city logo trash bags

Columbia — An ordinance requiring the use of city logo trash bags was thrown to the curb at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening. Before tonight's meeting, the city hosted two in-person discussions, as well as opened up its BeHeard online platform for additional feedback. A summary report...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags

COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers and civilians

COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese invasion was the beginning of World War II for the United States. The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation organized this year’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Boone County War Memorial in front of the Boone County Courthouse. Columbia U.S. Navy Recruiter Kenneth Fields rang a bell to remember military personnel, civilians and 8 battleships lost during the Pearl Harbor attack.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Textbook exchange company, MBS, lays off unknown number of employees

NEW BLOOMFIELD — MBS, a used textbook exchange in Columbia, laid off an unspecified number of employees as part of a reorganization of the business. According to a written statement in response to questions, Barnes and Noble, the parent company of MBS, said Tuesday that as a result of "the current macroeconomic environment and rapidly evolving dynamics in the higher education industry," it would be reducing its workforce and "reorganizing a number of roles" in order for the company to grow.
COLUMBIA, MO

