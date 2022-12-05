NEW BLOOMFIELD — MBS, a used textbook exchange in Columbia, laid off an unspecified number of employees as part of a reorganization of the business. According to a written statement in response to questions, Barnes and Noble, the parent company of MBS, said Tuesday that as a result of "the current macroeconomic environment and rapidly evolving dynamics in the higher education industry," it would be reducing its workforce and "reorganizing a number of roles" in order for the company to grow.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO