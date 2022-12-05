Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
Murder charge filed against man in Newton Drive shooting death
A Columbia man is charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in a fatal shooting on Newton Drive Monday evening. Prosecutors charged Corey Blueitt in the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Badolato of Columbia. According to court documents, Badalato was visiting his girlfriend at about 6:30 Monday evening when...
Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
City of Columbia votes to ditch city logo trash bags
Columbia — An ordinance requiring the use of city logo trash bags was thrown to the curb at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening. Before tonight's meeting, the city hosted two in-person discussions, as well as opened up its BeHeard online platform for additional feedback. A summary report...
Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags
COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
Search for dog missing since Niangua Bridge crash on Friday
One man was killed and three others were hurt after a crash Friday, December 2, on the Niangua Bridge at the Lake of the Ozarks. Now, people are searching for a dog who ran away after the crash. Craig and Donna Hunt had their dog, Zeke, in the car at...
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Audrain County town honors legacy of Pearl Harbor surviving officer
LADDONIA — A small Missouri town marked the heroism and life of Laddonia's own Samuel Fuqua, a survivor of the Pearl Harbor bombing, on the anniversary of the attack on Wednesday. Fuqua was the highest-ranking officer on the U.S.S. Arizona to have survived the bombing, where he saved hundreds...
Boone County Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers and civilians
COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese invasion was the beginning of World War II for the United States. The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation organized this year’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Boone County War Memorial in front of the Boone County Courthouse. Columbia U.S. Navy Recruiter Kenneth Fields rang a bell to remember military personnel, civilians and 8 battleships lost during the Pearl Harbor attack.
Textbook exchange company, MBS, lays off unknown number of employees
NEW BLOOMFIELD — MBS, a used textbook exchange in Columbia, laid off an unspecified number of employees as part of a reorganization of the business. According to a written statement in response to questions, Barnes and Noble, the parent company of MBS, said Tuesday that as a result of "the current macroeconomic environment and rapidly evolving dynamics in the higher education industry," it would be reducing its workforce and "reorganizing a number of roles" in order for the company to grow.
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
Voluntary Action Center spreads some cheer to over 3,000 people in their Holiday Program
COLUMBIA — Monday marked the first day that community members donated to Broadway Christian Church to fill their Christian Life Center/Gym with gifts for 3,052 individuals participating in Voluntary Action Center’s, or VAC’s, 39th Annual Holiday Program. This year, they expect to gift more than 1,000 families...
High school basketball highlights and scores, December 5
Eugene got a dramatic victory on the road over Blair Oaks on a busy Monday of high school hoops. See the highlights and scores above.
