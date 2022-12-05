ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Drug bust in Columbiana: officers seize fentanyl, a gun and money

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said traffic stops are one of the ways they’re keeping fentanyl out of their county. last Tuesday in Columbiana, officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,000. Patrick Burns...
COLUMBIANA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

A look back at gun violence In Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Violence in the Magic City still impacts those in the community as many look back over the year we've all had. The Birmingham Police Department says the list of gun violence just keeps growing in the city. This year hit differently for many when it comes to these situations.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy