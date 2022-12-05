Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
Shots fired at police as drug search warrant served at Birmingham home
Gunshots were fired at Birmingham police today as they executed a drug-related search warrant in the city’s southwest side. Around 11 a.m., an officer put out an alert requesting all possible assistance in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue Southwest. Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the department’s Vice and...
Man gets federal prison for convictions that started with high-speed chase and Facebook video
A Center Point man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for convictions that began with a high-speed chase and a Facebook video that showed him sitting in the stolen SUV he was driving during the pursuit. U.S. District Court Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced 25-year-old Torace Laster...
2 arrested after suspect fires gun at officers during search warrant in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No […]
Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a man last week after recovering $15,000 in stolen property.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
wbrc.com
Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a church van in Sipsey Al. It happened Thursday December 1 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Surveillance video shows two people in masks. Officials say they have some...
December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
wbrc.com
Drug bust in Columbiana: officers seize fentanyl, a gun and money
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said traffic stops are one of the ways they’re keeping fentanyl out of their county. last Tuesday in Columbiana, officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,000. Patrick Burns...
Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Three shot, one critical at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham and injured three people around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, all three adults were taken to a local hospital, and the critically injured adult was transported to UAB Hospital. An individual told The […]
wdhn.com
6 family members sentenced to prison following cockfighting ring investigation in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the breakup of one of the largest cockfighting rings in the country this summer, six family members from Chilton County have been sentenced to prison. Seven members of the Easterling family from Verbena have been sentenced to prison for violating the Animal Welfare Act...
wvtm13.com
A look back at gun violence In Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Violence in the Magic City still impacts those in the community as many look back over the year we've all had. The Birmingham Police Department says the list of gun violence just keeps growing in the city. This year hit differently for many when it comes to these situations.
