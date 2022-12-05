Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular COVID-19 Drug May Interact With Common Heart Medications
The review paper urges health systems to notify patients with heart disease who are using COVID-19 of potential drug interactions. Patients with heart disease who have symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to avoid progression to severe disease; however, it may interfere with several previously prescribed drugs. A review paper recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology investigates the possible drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and routinely used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential methods to reduce severe side effects.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
MedicalXpress
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients
Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
neurologylive.com
Fenfluramine Continues to Show Effectiveness, Safety in Long-Term Analysis of Lennox-Gastaut
After nearly a year of treatment with fenfluramine, more than half of patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome demonstrated at least a 50% reduction in drop seizure frequency. Newly published interim findings from the open-label extension of the pivotal phase 3 Study 1601 (NCT03355209) showed that treatment with fenfluramine (Fintepla; UCB Pharma) resulted in sustained reductions in the frequency of motor seizures for patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) over a median duration of 364 days.
contagionlive.com
FDA Expands Use of Vemlidy to Adolescents with Chronic HBV Infection
Children as young as 12 can now receive tenofovir alafenamide for treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection with compensated liver disease, after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the indication for the drug. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a supplemental new drug application for Gildead...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
PsyPost
Children with autism show improvement after being treated with cannabidiol-rich medicinal cannabis
A study of children with autism spectrum disorders in Israel reported significant improvements in their social communication abilities after six months of treatment with cannabidiol-rich cannabis oil. Additionally, parents reported a reduction in restrictive and repetitive behaviors of children. Children’s cognitive scores were not changed. The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.
Psych Centra
Can Schizophrenia Cause Seizures?
Schizophrenia doesn’t directly cause seizures — but research says that schizophrenia is more common in people with epilepsy. Schizophrenia doesn’t technically cause seizures, but the two share a link. Epilepsy is a seizure disorder. People living with the condition are at a higher risk of developing schizophrenia...
targetedonc.com
ClonoSeq ctDNA-based MRD Assay Launched for Patients With DLBCL
Adaptive Biotechnologies announced the launch of its clonoSEQ ctDNA-based MRD assay for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The clonoSEQ® assay has been launched as a diagnostic tool for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a press release from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.1.
